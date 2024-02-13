Dangote, other Friends of Herbert Wigwe visit his aged parents

Super rich Friend’s of Herbert Wigwe, the former group CEO of Access Bank paid a Visit to his bereaved parents in Lagos today. It was a sad and teary moment. Hard men turned to babies. Oh death, how unfair.

They came to say,

‘ Papa, we mourn with you and feel your grief, your son meant the world to us and we are also pained that he is no more with us. May God console you and mama. We will always be with you.

His kinsmen today declared 8 days of mourning as a mark of honour.

Herbert died in an air crash on Saturday in the US.

Dangote, Abiodun, and associates, including Prof Pat Utomi, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and Atedo Peterside, visited the parents of the late Access Holdings Plc. CEO, Herbert Wigwe, to offer condolences after the tragic helicopter crash that claimed his life, along with his wife, son, and others near the California-Nevada border.

Governor Abiodun shared details of the visit on his Facebook account on Monday, 12th February 2024, expressing heartfelt sympathy for the grieving families.

Abiodun’s caption read, “In the company of Dr. Aliko Dangote and a group of close friends and associates, we gathered to express our heartfelt condolences to Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and his wife, Mrs. Stella Wigwe.

“These sorrowful parents have suffered the loss of their beloved sons, Mr Herbert Wigwe, Mrs Chizoba, and his son Chizi, in a tragic helicopter accident.

“During this solemn visit, we fervently beseech God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bring solace to the grieving families they have left behind.”

Other associates who joined in the condolence visit include political economist, Prof Pat Utomi; the Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; and the Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, among others.

Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, son, Chizi, and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Friday, 9th February 2024, which occurred near a border town between California and Nevada in the United States of America.