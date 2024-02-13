Labour wants N1m as Minimum wage , Companies, States kick

N1m per civil servant. An individual, one civil servant, to be paid N1m”

There are indications that the NLC and Trade Union Congress earlier minimum wage demand of N200, 000 won’t work again!

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in an interview on Arise television on Monday, said the organised Labour might ask for N1m during the minimum wage negotiations with the Federal Government if the value of the naira continued to plummet.

The NLC president in his Monday interview argued that the food inflation and high cost of living had made their previous demand unrealistic.

When asked if the unions’ demand for a living wage could be as high as N1m, Ajaero said, “This N1 million may be relevant if the value of the naira continues to depreciate; if the inflation continues. The demand of Labour is equally dependent on what is happening in society.

“You will remember that by the time we were contemplating N200,000, the exchange rate was about N900. As we talk today, the exchange rate is about N1,400 or even more.

“Those are the issues that determine the demand and it is equally affecting the cost of living and we have always said that our demand will be based on the cost of living index.’’

He added, “You’ll agree with me that a bag of rice is about N60,000 to N70,000. A bag of locally produced corn is about N56,000 or more.’’

He lamented prices of foodstuffs were getting out of reach, adding that the organised Labour would not accept get a minimum wage that would not be enough for transportation even for one week.

Ajaero recalled that the old minimum wage will expire by April, noting that the government ought to have set up the negotiation committee six months earlier.

However, in a swift reaction the organised private sector, Ekiti, Sokoto, and other states faulted the demand for N1m minimum wage, stating that it is not realistic.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, said the Federal Government would make a reasonable decision in line with national interest and after due consideration of available resources and other factors.

In the past months, the costs of goods and services had skyrocketed following the removal of the fuel subsidy while the value of the naira had continued to fall due to the forex crisis.

In a reaction , the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Idahosa, described the N1m minimum wage demand by the NLC president as unrealistic.

Ajaero’s proposal, he said, was at variance with the current realities of the Nigerian economy.

“The NLC president seems disconnected from this country. Some of his utterances suggest that he believes playing to the gallery is all it takes to be a good labour leader. If you want to go to a negotiation with a serious intent to arrive at a successful negotiation, you start by making a reasonable request.’’

YOUNEWS checks revealed observstions by states that the N1m wage proposal cannot be paid by the state governments.

Speaking in Ilorin, a government official said that none of the 36 states of the federation can sustain the N1m minimum wage for the workers.

It was said, “With the current economy in Nigeria where the government is running zero allocation whereby government borrows to pay workers salaries, no states or the Federal Government can sustain the payment of N1m minimum wage for workers.