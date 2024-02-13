Lagos: Deadly Explosion Hits Iju Ishaga, Lagos

At Toyin Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga area of Lagos exploded Tuesday evening, a large fire and spreading panic among residents,

The explosion occurred at a densely populated neighborhood, with witnesses describing a loud blast followed by flames rapidly engulfing nearby houses.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

Emergency services, including fire brigades and medical personnel, have been dispatched to the scene.

Efforts are underway to control the fire and assess the extent of the damage and casualties.

YOUNEWS learnt the fire started when a tanker that was about to offload its content in a filling station along the road collided with an electric pole.

The impact of the collision led to a cable falling on the container and therefore resulted in a spark.

A number of shops with goods were destroyed in the Tuesday late-night fire .

It occurred when a gas tanker caught fire along the Agbado Road in the Toyin area of Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed

According to Adeseye, the impact of the fire left some shops destroyed while the operatives of the state fire service were able to curtail its spread.

She said, “The fire which was reported at 22:04hrs Tuesday as a result of a gas tanker that accidentally caught fire and accompanied by an explosion, has been confined to the tanker and the adjoining row of shops it spread to as concerted efforts are ongoing to forestall further spread to protect the environment and property including the nearby Kerozone Petroleum Filling Station.”

Reacting, the Lagos State Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority, Ibrahim Farinloye, further disclosed that the tanker had a collision with an electric pole while trying to enter the premises of where it was to offload its content leading to a cable snapping that resulted to the explosion.

He disclosed further that the intervention of the emergency responders including the Lagos State Fire Services and NEMA brought the fire under control without casualties.

Residents in the vicinity have been urged to evacuate to safe areas, and residents are advising the public to avoid the area to facilitate emergency response operations