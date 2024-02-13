Lagos: Deadly Explosion Hits Petrol Station In Iju Ishaga

A pertrol Station at Toyin Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga area of Lagos exploded today ,this evening, causing a large fire and spreading panic among residents,

The explosion occurred at a Petrol station in the densely populated neighborhood, with witnesses describing a loud blast followed by flames rapidly engulfing nearby houses.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

Emergency services, including fire brigades and medical personnel, have been dispatched to the scene.

Efforts are underway to control the fire and assess the extent of the damage and casualties.

Residents in the vicinity have been urged to evacuate to safe areas, and residents are advising the public to avoid the area to facilitate emergency response operations