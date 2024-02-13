Pan-Atlantic University’s Dean of Comm & Media, Prof. Biakolo is dead

An erudite scholar and mobile encyclopedia in communication education, Professor Emevwo Anselm Biakolo, died in his sleep on February 8th, 2024.

Professor Biakolo was the founding dean of the School of Media and Communication of Pan-Atlantic University.

A public intellectual of repute, Prof. Biakolo was a scholar in classics and poetry. As an academic, his areas of expertise were Communication, Storytelling, Teaching, Professional Ethics, Family Advocacy, Media Relations/Management, and Educational Management.

He previously lectured at the University of Ibadan and the University of Botswana. He was a one-time member of the editorial board of The Guardian Newspaper and a columnist of the same newspaper from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

Prof. Biakolo, an exceptional man of letters, was also a marriage therapist. He was, in his own words, “passionate about human development: the wellbeing and growth of individuals, couples, families and of course society as a whole.” He was a vigorous defender of the institution of marriage and the family and has two published books on the subject – The Meaning of Marriage (2010) and Witness Conversations (2022). He also established the National Family Counselling and Educational Network.

He was a man of prayer and considered his Christian faith as the greatest influence in his life. Prayer was the most important reality in his daily life.

In his years as a lecturer, writer, mentor, and therapist, Prof Biakolo has had tremendous impact on the lives of many people. He will be sorely missed.