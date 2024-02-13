Wigwe :Graphic details of how helicopter crashed

The NTSB has confirmed that it has identified major components of the crashed helicopter, including electronic devices and onboard equipment, at the scene of the accident.

A Board Member at the NTSB, Michael Graham, stated that the team conducted aerial drone mapping and documented the wreckage, emphasising the agency’s commitment to a meticulous examination of the scene.

“Various electronic devices and onboard equipment were recovered at the scene for further examination and analysis,” he said, adding that the wreckage would be moved to a secure location on Tuesday for further examination and analysis.

He stated, “The debris field was approximately 100 yards in length”, highlighting that all major components of the crashed helicopter were located and identified at the accident site.

The investigator listed some of the components as: three main rotor blades, engine, tail rotor, landing gear, and skids.

Graham explained flight track data indicated the helicopter was traveling along Interstate 15, at an altitude of approximately 1000 to 1500 feet above ground level

He further observed that toward the end of the flight, the track data showed a “slight right turn, turning south of the interstate, accompanied by a gradual descent and an increase in ground speed.”

The investigator clarified the flight track data stopped approximately a quarter mile before the wreckage location.

The wreckage site, according to him, reveals the helicopter impacted the terrain at a “nose low and right bank angle.”

In a retrospective note, he recalled that during his initial briefing on the incident, he had mentioned witnesses reporting rain and a wintry mix at the crash location. He affirmed that this information was subsequently verified by his team.

“Our NTSB meteorologist through weather radar images and data can now support witness reports of precipitation at the time and location of the accident,” Graham said.

“We’re working with Orbic to schedule interviews with key personnel,” he added.

