Wigwe: Helicopter wreckages analysis begins, FG probes

In-depth examination and analysis scheduled by officials on the helicopter’s wreckage is on.

All significant components of the helicopter, including the main transmission, engine, and various avionic elements, were identified and accounted for at the accident site.

“In tandem, the operations investigation group has commenced gathering crucial company information, including pilot records, flight dispatch records, and aircraft maintenance records.

Moving forward, coordination is underway by the NTSB to transfer the wreckage to a secure location on Tuesday for in-depth examination and analysis scheduled.”

The Federal Government on Monday confirmed it had begun talks with the government of United States of America on the ongoing investigation of a chopper crash that claimed the lives of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and some prominent Nigerians in California, USA, on Friday.

This came as American investigators said the wreckage of the crashed chopper would be transferred to a new location in the US for comprehensive tests on Tuesday (today).

Wigwe; his wife, Doreen; son, Chizi; and a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Abimola Ogunbanjo, died after the Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 carrying them crashed at a border town between California and Nevada, killing all the six occupants including two crew members.

The sad development has led to widespread morning in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

President Bola Tinubu, President Emmanuel Macron of France, state governors in Nigeria, business tycoons and some prominent Nigerians have expressed commiserated with the families of the deceased Nigerians.

The Federal Government said the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau had entered into discussions with the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States to officer necessary support on the ongoing investigation of the circumstances that led to crash of the chopper.

The ill-fated helicopter, operated by Orbic Air as a Part 135 charter flight, crashed around 10pm on Friday.

Nigeria’s NSIB is the Federal Government agency that investigates air crashes, among others in the country. The NTSB has similar mandate in the US.

The Director-General, NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, who confirmed the latest move by the Federal Government in a statement, said Nigeria’s engagement with the US on the issue aligns with Chapter 5, Subsection 27 of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Annex 13, which bothers on “Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation.”

According to the NSIB statement, Chapter 5, Subsection 27 of the ICAO Annex 13 stipulates that a state having a special interest in an accident due to fatalities or serious injuries to its citizens is entitled to appoint an expert to “Visit the scene of the accident; have access to relevant information approved for public release by the state conducting the investigation, as well as information on the progress of the investigation; receive a copy of the final report.”

Already, Badeh said correspondences between the NSIB and the US NTSB had revealed that the NTSB investigation into the crash was being led by Aaron Sauer as the investigator in charge, supported by Mark Ward as the deputy investigator in charge.

The DG affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to fully collaborating with the US agency, aiming for a thorough and conclusive investigation that would enhance transport safety in both Nigeria and the United States.

He stated the crash had brought a colossal loss to Nigeria, adding, “Our hearts go out to the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families and loved ones affected by this tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to them during this difficult time.”

The statement, signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, Mrs Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji, quoted Badeh as explaining that, “Notably, the airworthiness investigation group initiated a meticulous examination of the debris field, which spans approximately 100 yards.