Actress Wunmi Toriola proposes 2 more kids, Co-parenting to Ex

Likeable Actress Wunmi Toriola wants to have more children, but not from different fathers.

She has co-parenting in mind making ..She is sayingvshe can effectively handles it, while making sure her ex-husband is actively involved in their son’s upbringing.

Toriola is still in contact with her ex-husband.

Now she claimed that she would not mind having more children with her ex-partner.

Toriola stated that she had made important life decisions and that she had thought about having all of her children with her ex-husband.

She said, “I want to have more kids, I’m not just stopping at one, I love children, at least two more kids. The decision now is going over the love life in the sense that I’m thinking I still want to have my kids with my…I don’t want to bring it out here.

“Maybe for now a co-parenting, not the African marriage, that was what I had in the first one. But now we understand what we want, the co-parenting.”

Curiosly, there are knocks on her for coming up with such an idea.

On social media, one of a fans commented:

All these women in the showbiz usually have failed marriages. The answer is simple, the women don’t want to be under their husbands. They want to have their cake and eat it too.”