Banquet for Super Eagles at Presidential villa, Abuja

The Entire team of Ahmed Musa,Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Williams Troost Ekong and others with the officiating crew are all at bouquet hall. Team Sport…win together and lose together.

Returning 2ND out of 24 is not a disgraceful outing hence we applaud your efforts while we hope for the best in subsequent AFCON.

President Bola Tinubu received the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The reception follow their sterling performance in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

All the team members and officials were in attendance including Alex Iwobi, who had faced cyber-attacks following Nigeria’s loss to Cote D’Ivoire at the final of the just concluded African Cup of Nations.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, commended the team, the coach, the crew, and the entire management team for their performance at the tournament.

The president had also urged Nigerians to be of good cheer, emphasising that we won a great victory in the hearts of Africa and the world by our grit, rigour, and determination in the field of play.