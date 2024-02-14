FG set to Regulate Food Prices

The federal government has said plans are in the works to establish a National Commodity Board as a solution to the escalating food prices in the country.

The commodity board will be expected to assess and regulate food prices, as well as maintain a strategic food reserve for stabilizing prices of crucial grains and other food items.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this yesterday during a two-day high-level strategic meeting on climate change, food systems and resource mobilization at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The rising cost of food in the country has become an alarming issue, as data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on January 15, 2024, placed Nigeria’s food inflation at 33.9 percent.

Despite the government declaring a state of emergency on food security, prices continue to climb.

It may be recalled that the federal high court in Lagos ordered the federal government on February 7, 2024, to fix the prices of goods and petroleum products within seven days.