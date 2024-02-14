Schools go Gaga, dress special for Valentine

So what has Valentines day story whether Facts or Fiction, got to do with Schools asking Children to wear Red and White clothes to school today?

Like seriously? They should explain to them the reason they should wear red and white.

To give the parents a sense of belonging for the exorbitant fees they pay.

Some even asked them to bring gifts for exchange.

And to give the children something to set them apart from pupils of the public schools ?

Every need has an ego to feed.

A school teacher however told us: How I wish people will understand the fact that Valentine celebration is not meant for children or minors below the age of 18 years. It is sad that we teach our children values that will not help them grow and develop into complete humans, mind, body and soul.

If you know, you know.

There are more comments:

I’m still asking those in support of this modern trend in our schools.

What happens after the “innocence” of primary school and the child enters adolescence and is in secondary school? Do you still encourage the celebration of val at that dangerous and critical age? Or do you then advice the child to wait until the time is right?

If your answer is the latter? What explanation would be given to the child to drop a practice adopted even at the nursery level?

If the school decides to celebrate some Ifa/Sango day with chocolates wrapped as sacrificial concoctions, asking your kids to come into school with white wrapper and beads, would that also be a “ain’t no thing to you” too?

“It is still wholly irresponsible even if they were merely passing candy and akara about.

The fact they select that day to pass it around is irresponsible.

In society, it is a date for amorosity and such acts imprints that date in the memory of the kids. Soon when they grow up a bit more (just short of hitting pubescence) they would quickly realise what the date really is about, it is not about candy. And it is something they have been encouraged and trained to participate in at any age.”

Okeleke Queen, Former Head, Security Services / Legal Adviser at Megavons West Africa Limited went against the idea of school children celebrating Valentine, which according to her, is not our culture. “ I am of the opinion that our children in school should leave Valentine alone and face their studies and other extra-curricular activities. Certain questions should be asked here. What is the origin of Valentine’s Day? How does the celebration impact on their educational objectives. Are they mature enough to handle Valentine’s Day?

I have never encouraged my children to partake in it. In addition to the unnecessary demand made by some schools for students to go hunting for red clothes and accessories, it is a sheer diversion of focus, misplaced priority and unwholesome appetite for the white man’s strange culture.