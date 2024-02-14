The Real Origin of Valentine’s Day          

By Jama Onwubuariri

February 14 – This date on the calendar has been denoted as Valentine’s Day world over, across cultures, politics and religions. Every year on February 14th, millions of people around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day, albeit in very diverse and sometimes unrelated ways.



Usually, Valentine’s Day is celebrated in the form of a man or a woman buying flowers, candies, other gifts and/or a greeting card for his spouse or romantic partner. A man may be generally expected to also take his partner to dinner that night. Some men even do this for their mothers, grandmothers, and other women in the family – especially if they are single. In all fairness, many admit they just coast along to celebrate without caring much about its origin or significance.

For many others, it’s simply about catching fun, expressing love to loved ones and giving or receiving gifts of love. But the thought-provoking questions are:

What does Valentine’s Day stand for?

Is it a harmless observance?

Why am I celebrating?

Valentine’s Day is a date on the Gregorian calendar that got lumped into a mid-February holiday called Lupercalia on the ancient Roman calendar. Valentine’s Day is among observances that most people would view as “harmless.” Few have ever wondered as to whether they would have any objection to commemorating the day if they knew where it came from.

A careful, closer scrutiny of the subject will reveal a lot more.

Valentine’s Day may be associated with romance, but the origin of the holiday isn’t exactly romantic. Here’s the history of Valentine’s Day you may not know.

It’s on record that on February 14 in the year 270 C.E., a young Roman named Valentine was beaten and beheaded because he would not renounce Christianity.

To the little daughter of the jailer who had charge over him and who had befriended him, he left a note. He signed the note, “From your Valentine.” For centuries thereafter the phrase “from your Valentine” meant only friendship. But around the year 1400 it took on a new meaning.

History also has it that in ancient Rome from February 13 to 15, the Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia. The men sacrificed a goat and a dog, then whipped women with the hides of the animals they had just slain. In effect, the men hit on the women by physically hitting them.

Concerning Valentine’s Day, The World Book Encyclopedia (1973 edition) notes:

“Valentine’s Day comes on the feast day of two different Christian martyrs named Valentine. But the customs connected with the day have nothing to do with the lives of the saints. They probably come from an ancient Roman festival called Lupercalia which took place every February 15. The festival honored Juno, the Roman goddess of women and marriage, and Pan, the god of nature.”

But how did a festival in honor of ancient pagan deities become a so-called Christian observance?

The same reference work continues:

“After the spread of Christianity, churchmen tried to give Christian meaning to the pagan festival. In 496, Pope Gelasius changed the Lupercalia festival of February 15 to Saint Valentine’s Day on February 14. But the sentimental meaning of the old festival has remained to the present time.”

Though many may not know up till today that the much ado about Valentine is all rooted in false worship or paganism.

As the years went on, the holiday grew sweeter. Prominent writers like Chaucer and Shakespeare romanticized it in their work, and it gained popularity throughout Britain and the rest of Europe. Handmade paper cards became the tokens-du-jour in the Middle Ages. Eventually, the tradition made its way to the New World. The industrial revolution ushered in factory-made cards in the 19th century.

Today, the Valentine’s Day is big business. As you are aware, Valentine’s Day is among the most popular Christian holidays in the world today.

However, what’s popular does not automatically mean it’s acceptable to God nor does it justify the activities around it today.

Many today frown at the fact that it was connected to a pagan festival. Others don’t celebrate it because… well, they feel that showing love to someone should be an everyday thing – not just once a year! Yet other loved ones would tell you straight: “I want chocolate and flowers every day!”

Jehovah’s Witnesses refrain from participating or promoting any celebration that its origin is rooted in paganism no matter how widely embraced, like Valentine’s Day celebration. Others who have come to know the unsavoury origin of this ancient practice have also reached the same conclusion. What about you?

