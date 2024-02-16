Kicks as Ladan Bosso ‘appointed’ again to lead flying Eagles again !

It is in the news that, Ladan Bosso has been appointed again to lead the same team he had led four times without any decent result in the last 17 years.

Between 2007 and date, Bosso has been shuttling between his base and Flying Eagles camp that he appears like the Lord of the team. Perhaps Flying Eagles under Bosso has been AN ABIKU child…dying and coming back (apologies Prof. Wole Soyinka) to torment Nigeria. The team has been wobbling and fumbling under Bosso yet, he is always the favoured on or the Special One for the job.

One is forced to ask, what does Bosso have that coaches like Monday Odigie of Bendel Insurance doesn’t have? What about Kennedy Boboye of Sunshine Stars? Or Edith Agoye?

Wouldn’t it be fair and honorable for Bosso himself to say to NFF, “Thank you sirs for this honour but I think I have outgrown this team”? If Bosso was that good on this job with the National U-20 team, he would have been promoted to the Super Eagles or the CHAN (Home based Eagles) or to handle the U-23 Eagles.

If Bosso keeps emerging as Flying Eagles coach, I wonder why Imama Amakapabo who once handled the U-23 Eagles is left out in the cold. If Bosso is good for the Flying Eagles by NFF’s thinking then, I make bold to say Imama is a better coach and shouldn’t be ignored.

COACHING OPTIONS

If the NFF is even considering Joseph Yobo who assisted Gernot Rohr in Super Eagles, we will all agree on the basis of continuity and experience the former Super Eagles captain has garnered so far.

Like I said earlier, Monday Odigie of Bendel Insurance can do a far better job. We shouldn’t forget that Odigie has worked with Samson Siasia at both the Flying Eagles and Olympic Eagles teams respectively. He (Odigie) has the required experience at this level.

Ex-Flying Eagles star Oladunni Oyekale is another person that could be considered for this job. Same for Kennedy Boboye and Edith Agoye who are ex-internationals.

What about Moses Aduku and Blankson Tosan who have done so well over the years with the female teams? Or is there any law that suggest they can’t handle men team? Didn’t Late Paul Hamilton coach Super Falcons as some point? Yet he was Super Eagles coach at another point?

BOSSO’S RECORD WITH FLYING EAGLES

•Bosso led Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles that lost to Chile at the quarter-final stage of the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

•In 2009, Bosso led Flying Eagles to finish runner-up in the WAFU U-20 Nation Cup.

•Bosso was dismissed in 2009 following a third-place finish by the Flying Eagles at the 2009 African Youth Championship or U-20 AFCON.

•In September 2020, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Bosso as head coach of the U-20 football team, Flying Eagles again.

•On June 8, 2023 in La Plata, South Korea beat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 1-0 after extra time in the quarter final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

WHY ALWAYS BOSSO?

If Bosso is considered as a candidate of quota system then, the NFF shouldn’t paint the picture of Bosso as the best coach his geopolitical zone can offer.

The position of Flying Eagles Head Coach should be declared or advertised vacant and request for applications from qualified candidates should be equally made.

Yours Sincerely isn’t aware that the job was pronounced vacant. I am not aware that coaches applied for Flying Eagles job. I am not aware of any interview conducted for coaches for the job.

@ Desmond ekwueme