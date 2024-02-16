Kidnappers keep Guber aspirant after N5.4m ransom

The Labour Party governorship, Agbasimalo, who was kidnapped on September 18, 2021 at Lilu community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State while returning from a political campaign and has not been found till date.

This was after N5.4m ransom was paid.

Curiously, there are pointers to those behind the kidnap syndicate.

Mrs Eucharia Agbasimalo, the wife of kidnapped candidate of the Labour Party during the November 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Obiorah Agbasimalo, has told an Ihiala High Court sitting in Nnewi, Anambra State, that the two defendants, Chukwudi Odimegwu and Maxwell Nwokolo, currently standing trial before the court have a hand in her husband’s kidnap.

Eucharia said from her conversations with one of the defendants (Nwokolo) to his confessional statements at the police and how he collected a total sum of N5.4m as ransom, without releasing their victim, she was convinced that they had a hand in the kidnap of her husband.

She testified before the court presided over by Justice C.N. Mbonu-Nwenyi, during a cross-examination by B.I. Nkememena, the counsel for one of the defendants in continuation of the trial of Odimegwu and Nwokolo and others at large.

Odimegwu and Nwokolo are currently standing trial for their alleged conspiracy and kidnap of Agbasimalo on September 18, 2021, at Lilu in Ihiala Local Government Area of the Anambra State.

Testifying before the court, Eucharia said, “Nwokolo, the second defendant, advised my husband’s family not to report the incident to the police or media because he was in constant communication with the kidnappers to release my husband.

But up till date, my husband has not been released despite Nwokolo’s assurance that he would be released once we did not inform the police and at the same time paid the N5.4m ransom.

“In his statement to the police, Nwokolo wrote that his Investigating Police Officer told him that the first defendant informed him that the running mate to my husband paid N8m to the police for his bail bond and also hired a lawyer to secure his bail from the police custody.

“Nwokolo himself called me after a meeting held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Ezinifite in Nnewi South LGA on how to secure the release of my husband from the kidnappers camp. He said he was at the meeting with one of the suspected kidnappers, ‘Blackstone’, still at large.

Eucharia said Nwokolo assured her that her husband would not only be taken good care of, but also would come back home once her family members complied with the kidnappers’ demand.

According to her, “It was at that same meeting held at the Igwe’s palace that the second defendant, Nwokolo, was given an initial sum of N2.5m. Although I did not see when Nwokolo collected the money from my husband’s brother, it was my husband’s brother that informed me that he had given it to Nwokolo as he demanded. Nwokolo himself confirmed to me that he had received the cash.”

After the cross-examination, the court at this juncture, adjourned further hearing till Friday, February 16 for the next prosecution witness to mount the witness box.

In the Suit No. HIH/15C/22, the accused persons, Chukwudi Odimegwu and Nwokolo Maxwell, are standing trial for alleged conspiracy and kidnap of Obiorah Agbasimalo on September 18, 2021 at Lilu in Ihiala.

The Department of State Services was the first to arraign the accused persons before a Magistrate Court sitting at Awka, the state capital, in 2022 in Charge No. MAW/506/2022 on a two-count of conspiracy and kidnapping.