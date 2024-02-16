National Teams rating in Africa; Morocco 1st , Nigeria 3rd, Angola 20th..see list

The latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, released today (February 15, 2024), show that Morocco leads all African men’s national football teams, with Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire closely behind.

This is coming after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that ended on Sunday, February 11, which saw the Super Eagles of Nigeria lose 2-1 to host Cote d’Ivoire in the final.

Despite losing to Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria’s Super Eagles jumped 14 places in the global ranking from the 42nd position to the 28th position.

The Eagles also moved from the sixth position to third in Africa.

Points are awarded according to the outcomes of all FIFA-recognised full international matches in a points system by the global football body.

The following are the top 20 African men’s national football teams according to the latest FIFA rankings.