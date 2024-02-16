National Teams rating in Africa; Morocco 1st , Nigeria 3rd, Angola 20th..see list

The latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, released today (February 15, 2024), show that Morocco leads all African men’s national football teams, with Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire closely behind.
This is coming after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that ended on Sunday, February 11, which saw the Super Eagles of Nigeria lose 2-1 to host Cote d’Ivoire in the final.
Despite losing to Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria’s Super Eagles jumped 14 places in the global ranking from the 42nd position to the 28th position.
The Eagles also moved from the sixth position to third in Africa.
Points are awarded according to the outcomes of all FIFA-recognised full international matches in a points system by the global football body.
The following are the top 20 African men’s national football teams according to the latest FIFA rankings.
- Morocco: First in Africa, 12th in the world.
- Senegal: Second in Africa, 17th in the world.
- Nigeria: Third in Africa, 28th in the world.
- Egypt: Fourth in Africa, 36th in the world.
- Cote d’Ivoire: Fifth in Africa, 39th in the world
- Tunisia: Sixth in Africa, 41st in the world.
- Algeria: Seventh in Africa, 43rd in the world.
- Mali: Eight in Africa, 47th in the world.
- Cameroon: Ninth in Africa, 51st in the world.
- South Africa: 10th in Africa, 58th in the world.
- Burkina Faso: 11th in Africa, 61st in the world.
- Congo DR: 12th in Africa, 63rd in the world.
- Cabo Verde: 13th in Africa, 65th in the world.
- Ghana: 14th in Africa, 67th in the world.
- Guinea: 15th in Africa, 76th in the world.
- Equatorial Guinea: 16th in Africa, 79th in the world.
- Gabon: 17th in Africa, 84th in the world.
- Zambia: 18th in Africa, 87th in the world.
- Uganda: 19th in Africa, 92nd in the world.
- Angola: 20th in Africa, 93rd in the world.