Ritual syndicate bursted at Atan, Ogun.. C&S prophets arrested

Oluwo Samuel Monday, ‘m’, a.k.a Oluwo Mandela who is allegedly into performance of money ritual known as ‘Oshole’ that can produce N200m within seven days has been arrested

Oluwo Mandela, known to be around Igbo-Olomi in Atan Ota, enroute, AUD Primary School, we learnt usually charges the sum of one million naira to prepare the materials for the money ritual.

Two priests of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Prophet Peter Oluwalolese and Prophet Jamiu Yusuf were also arrested

YOUNEWS learnt, it was the brutal killing of one Sulaimon Adijat aged 35 for money ritual purposes by the syndicate that let the cat out of the bag.

Ogun State, Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu on Thursday paraded two herbalists, Moses Abidemi and Oluwo Samuel Monday as well as two alleged priests of Cherubim and Seraph Church, Prophet Peter Oluwalolese and Prophet Jamiu Yusuf.

They are cooling off at the command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state’s capital.

Alamutu stated that the arrest of the suspects came after a lady, Sulaiman Adijat, was reported missing to the Onipanu Division of the police on January 9 after she allegedly received a call from a friend, Adebayo Azeez, who invited her on a date.

The police boss disclosed that frantic efforts made by her family to locate her whereabouts proved abortive as her phone was switched off.

Upon receiving the information, the anti-kidnapping team of the police was deployed to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of Adijat.

He said after an investigation was launched into the matter, the police discovered that she was allegedly killed by the ritual syndicate who were contracted by the duo of Sherifff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria, to perform a money ritual that could provide them with N200m.

Alamutu said, “Investigation revealed that on November 19, 2023, one Sherifff Agbai, ‘m’, and Osojieahen Alioneitouria, ‘m’, contacted Oluwo Samuel Monday, ‘m’, a.k.a Oluwo Mandela to perform a money ritual known as ‘Oshole’ that can produce N200m within seven days, and Oluwo Samuel Monday charged the duo of Sherifff Agbai, ‘m’, and Osojieahen Alioneitouria, ‘m’, the sum of N800,000 and agreed to prepare the materials for the money ritual.

“Oluwo Samuel Monday ‘m’ in furtherance of his criminal intention later contacted one Peter Oluwalolese, ‘m’, who was not new in the trade of human parts, to source for a lady between the ages of 18 years and 20 years to deliver her mutilated body parts, specifically the head, two breasts, virginal and her two wrists that will be used for money ritual.

“Peter Oluwalolese ‘m’ who is an acclaimed prophet of a white garment church located in Ibadan, Oyo State, contacted another colleague of his, one Prophet Jamiu Yusuf ‘m’ a.k.a Eri Moses, in Lagos State, who is notorious in the supply of human parts for ritual purpose. Prophet Jamiu Yusuf further contacted one Abidemi Moses ‘m’ a.k.a. Asela, an herbalist at Atan Ota, Ogun State.”

Azeez was said to have invited Adijat on a date to a hotel in the Atan area after he had negotiated the sum of N300,000 to provide human parts for the syndicate.

However, he was said to have taken Adijat to the shrine of Moses where she was allegedly killed and her body dismembered before they moved to Moses’ house where was reportedly waiting to collect the dismembered parts.

Alamutu narrated further that Oluwo took the body parts and burnt them in a local pot and thereafter killed a ram to appease the soul of Adihjat.

However, trouble was said to have started among the syndicates when the duo of Agbai and Alioneitouria started complaining that the ritual did not yield the expected result after they had performed the sacrifices as prescribed by the herbalists.

They were said to have lamented that the N200m they expected to make from the ritual did not come forth.

The CP added, “A search was conducted in the shrine of Abidemi Moses on February 3, 2024, and ten female handbags, two 25 litres gallons containing human parts, one axe, and two cement sacks containing human bones were recovered from his shrine at Igbo Olomi, Atan Ota.

The relative of the deceased later came to the police station and identified one of the 10 bags that were recovered as the handbag of their daughter Sulaimon Adijat.”

While listing the names of the arrested suspects as, Moses Abidemi, Oluwo Samuel Monday, Peter Oluwalolese, Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Prophet Jamiu Yusuf, Sheriff Agbai, Osojieahen Alioneitouria, the police commissioner said that the suspects had confessed to their role in the crime.

“Meanwhile, all the arrested suspects confessed to the alleged crime and their roles. The investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects and the case will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed. Members of the public will be duly updated.

The exhibits recovered from the suspects are one axe, ten female handbags, three local pots, one wooden box containing money ritual, two Bagco bags containing human bones and human parts, two gallons containing human parts, criminal charms, crown and staff of office of Oba Isegun zone one, Atan Ota, Ogun State, and crown and staff of office of Oluwo Masote of Ifo zone, Ogun State,” Alamutu concluded.