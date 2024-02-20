Wigwe’s Pastor’s wife attacked for ‘insensitive’ bash

Siju Iluyomade, wife of the Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Lagos State, is under heavy and severe criticism here and there.

The former Group Managing Director of Access Holding PLC, Herbert Wigwe, who died less that two weeks ago worshipped at that parish before his death.

Expectedly many are miffed by lavish 60th birthday party threw at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State, about a week after Wigwe died.

Many expect the mood to still be sombre, considering how close and important he was to the pastor Iluyomade and his wife , siju.

Comments are trending on why the mood was not appropriately timed:

In his comment tagged:

‘Herbert Wigwe: The World Moves On’

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

said, the wife of the pastor of the RCCG church where the late Herbert Wigwe worshipped before his death, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday, and she threw a colourful party, more or less a carnival, to celebrate this milestone.

The party had in attendance Lagos big boys and giris like Tony Elumelu as Flavour entertained guests.

Before his death, Wigwe was a faithful member of the church where Siju’s husband pastored.

The name of the RCCG parish is City of David,Victoria Island, Lagos.

Any time Wigwe was in town, you must have seen him in church on Sunday. He does not miss it.

But beyond his physical presence, he used his goodwill and resources towards the growth of the City of David parish and the advancement of God’s work.

The late Wigwe was one of the biggest tithe payers in the City of David parish because of his vast wealth and net worth.

He was a bank owner, so his tithe runs into millions of naira but it went beyond paying tithe.

The City of David has the best and finest church buildings in the whole of Nigeria and the best among RCCG parishes.

Wigwe was among those that God used to make it happen.

He was the chairman of the building committee when the church was building that building.

He pulled all stops from donating his money to rallying his wife,Chizoba, who died with him, to donate too.

When the City of David ran out of funds to continue the project, it was Wigwe who used his influence to facilitate a loan from Access Bank for the building to go ahead.

Without his intervention, the project would have been an abandoned elephant project.

He went as far as paying for two office spaces for Access Bank at the church building, and he paid a 5-year rent for the two office spaces. This was done when the project was still a greenfield project, and that is remarkable.

Just before he died, two weeks ago

The City of David parish could not service the loan that Access Bank gave them, and the bank was breathing on their necks to pay up.

It was still the same Wigwe who bailed them out by giving them a bail out of 1 billion naira in interest-free loans, which they are expected to pay back to him this year.

Unfortunately, he died before they could pay back the loan. .

Dr. Siju Iluyomade is the founder of the Arise Women Conference. The late Wigwe was one of the biggest donors to this cause and her NGO, and because of his deep pocket, the conference has evolved to be is an annual conference that attracts Nigerian women all over the country.

After all this charity and benovelence, the right thing and common sense dictate that it is offensive and not appropriate to throw a lavish party a week after the death of such a man whose tithe and benovelence sustained your husband’s ministry when his body is still cold.

I wonder what Wigwe would be feeling in the spirit world after seeing such a carnival go on last night at the Eko Hotel Lagos, just a week after his death.

This is a lesson for the living.

You are only as important as your relevance and influence ; once you are no longer there or present, the people that you moved the world and mountains for will move on.

It is a dog-eat-dog world, my friends, and this is why it is important to put yourself first.

Be unapologetic and selfish about putting yourself first.

“Very very distasteful and totally insensitive. There was nothing sacrosanct about that day and it would have been held some other day in deference to Herbert’s selfless memory. May God have.mercy on us humans.”

“She had her 60th Birthday with a secular entertainer, flavour that some have said to be a taste of Insensitivity.

A prominent member of the church, that is pastored by her husband, died in a crash along with his wife and son.

And is that why she shouldn’t celebrate such a remarkable year of her life?

Nooo! Not about the celebration. It is about the opulence and extravagance displayed. Shouldn’t she, her husband and the church show some empathy? Can’t it be done in low key?

Well…the truth is that, to some people, you are an expendable item. Once you are gone, they barely retain your memory.

“I guess the husband will add some Flavour of Empathy when he preaches at the funeral ceremony of the departed brethens”

Another said ” My concern is how would the action of the Pastor and his wife convert those looking for salvation?

How would an unbeliever decide to opt for Christ through this unbridled display of insensitivity?

Mind you, Wigwe still has both parents alive. He still has a daughter who is also a member of this Church. It’s unfortunate. Many Nigerian Christians are ready to offend God to please their pastor otherwise no one should have attended the party with them. I pity those money bags that are still alive in that Church with the highest concentration of the wealthiest congregants in Nigeria.

” My former office was a stone throw from the Church. About 13 years ago, you could count about five big bank MDs and scores of directors as members. Chief Mrs Ibru of the Ceanic bank fame was/is a member. Chief Erastus Akingbola of Intercontinental bank was/is there amongst several other well to do members. This is not the best way the Church should treat such people or any member at all for that matter.

A social media commenter also said “This just shows they were just using his influence and money! At least put the party on hold till after the funeral! He was not just a basic member of the church. He was a huge financier and a donor. It’s barely a week he passed, they couldn’t even respect his demise. This just shows you the heart of men. Money Money Money and power.

” That is life, life itself is transient and I have learnt that from personal experience and to be candid grief is personal, it’s only the affected family who feel this personal loss but others, it’s just a moment of shock and life moves on like it never mattered .

“It takes someone with values and sense of humanity to know that a postponement or a low key celebration should be observed in honor of such a man who made a lot of impact on the church and their personal lives.

However some are of the opinion that life must move on :

“Hmmmmm…..you have all spoken well … though, l appreciate others comments,but , Like one of the readers said, the party was postponed before so it will be unwise to postpone it again since all arrangements are on ground

..but, to think of it, Herbert Wigwe is a great lively man…he himself will want the party shut down all because of him… of which the bank didn’t shut down , infact, they appointed Bolaji Agbede as the new head almost immediately..

.and let me gist you if u re close to this people, I tell you it’s like a party celebration everyday in Herbert fathers house and Aig imokhudes office since the death of this man all in name of condolence visits….Food everything yapa there to eat and enjoy your self …and at the same time the burial is taking place this week in port Harcourt.. as am talking to you…lots of billions going into that preparation…so how do you see this, if u re asking pastor Iluyomade not to celebrate his wife birthday and the family of the deceased are busy celebrating their own son even planning a first class burial for him…..

I bet you Herbert Wigwe burial is going to be the talk of the town for a very long time….so lets celebrate the living and we should stop dragging the name of the church RCCG or baba Adeboye over such matters!