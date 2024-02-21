In defense of Tinubu appointing inlaw as head FHA

There is absolutely nothing wrong with President Tinubu appointing his son-in-law as the head of the Federal Housing Authority, as long as the man concerned is qualified for the job. That is not nepotism.

President John F Kennedy appointed his brother, Robert F Kennedy, as his Attorney General and most trusted aide. President Donald Trump nominated his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a Senior Advisor to the President as well as head of the American Office of Innovation.

Ten other American Presidents besides Trump and Kennedy have appointed family members to executive positions in the U.S. Federal Government.

It only becomes nepotism when there is a pattern, and that pattern grants advantages to your relatives and or friends over others who are more qualified than them. A single incident does not become a pattern.

When Tinubu does wrong, deal with me ruthlessly if I fail to call him out. But this is not wrong. Obviously, those who cannot counter this fact, and who have an anti-Nigerian agenda that they are barely concealing by pretending to be against bad governance will come here to insult me. But on the facts, they can never counter me. I deal with facts, not insults.