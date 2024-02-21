Home » Campus » E-learning » Naira becomes 4th lowest among five anglophone ECOWAS countries

Naira becomes 4th lowest among five anglophone ECOWAS countries

Among the five anglophone members of ECOWAS, which are Nigeria, Sierra Leone (N0.061/1SLL), Liberia (N6.28/1 LRD), Ghana (N96.50/1GHC), and Gambia (N17.71/1GMD), Nigeria’s naira value is the fourth-lowest value despite being Africa’s largest economy.

While Ghanaians find optimism in the robust Cedi-Naira exchange, Nigerians, presiding over Africa’s largest economy, grapple with the lower values of the Gambian Dalasi and Liberian Dollar.

This disparity reveals Nigeria’s economic challenges amidst ongoing reform efforts, affecting trade and underscoring the urgency for robust fiscal strategies to fortify the nation’s economic resilience.

Twin causes of the problema are subsidy removal and unification of the exchange rate.

Even as we write, inconsistent policies ranging from fiscal to monetary—a trial-and-error approach, characterizes the system.

