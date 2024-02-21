Sanwo-Olu addresses Lagosians on tough times, tomorrow

What plans does Lagos State Government have for its citizens in these tough times?

How fares the journey to a Greater Lagos-in food security, the environment, health, physical planning, infrastructure and others?

These and many others are some of the questions which Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will address on Thursday in a Media Chat. The time is 11:15am

Gbenga Omotoso

Honourable Commissioner, Information and Strategy said so in a news release.

“He will be answering questions from frontline journalists drawn from Channels TV, Arise, TVC and LTV.

The interaction will also be aired live by some radio stations, including Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM and Eko FM 89.7.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu will announce some key policies on the welfare of all Lagosians.

“We will let our people know what we have done and what we will be doing about their welfare, their lives and livelihoods. We will not leave them to their own devices”, the governor said, ahead of the chat, which is part of his plan for regular engagements with Lagosians.

Mr Governor held a Lagos West Town Hall Meeting on January 25.