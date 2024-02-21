Tinubu threatens Dangote,BUA, others : l’ll open border for cement importation, if…

The Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has threatened to open the borders to enable cement importation if Nigeria’s cement manufacturers refuse to reduce the price of the commodity in the country.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, who issued the threat on Tuesday, said key input materials for cement production such as limestone, clay, silica sand, and gypsum, sourced within the nation’s borders, should not be dollar-rated.

Speaking the mind of Mr President, Dangiwa spoke in Abuja at an emergency meeting held with cement and building materials manufacturers.

However, he noted that if the government decides to open the border for mass importation, prices of cement would crash and local manufacturers would be gravely affected.

An insider who is familiar with the workings of this government had said,; if this continues, l see the government issuing import licences to business men to import cement because the government consumes a lot of cement for its projects.

The ridiculous increase cannot be accommodated with contingencies provision in the bill of quantities.”

It was earlier reported that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has initiated a meeting with cement and building materials manufacturing but it remains to be seen if the discussion would yield results on the price of the essential materials.

Similarly, the Minister for Works, David Umahi, has scheduled a meeting with cement manufacturers to address the increasing cost of cement and the disparities between the factory price and the market price.

The minister, who called on the manufacturers to be more patriotic, said BUA Cement, for instance, has been willing and is still willing as at the last time he spoke with them, to crash the price of their cement, lower than the N7000, N8000 agreed by the manufacturers and he sees no reason why the others should not do same.

“The challenges you speak of, many countries are facing the same challenges and some even worse than that but as patriotic citizens, we have to rally around whenever there is a crisis to change the situation.

“The gas price you spoke of, we know that we produce gas in the country. The only thing you can say is that maybe it is not enough.

“Even if you say about 50 percent of your production cost is spent on gas prices, we still produce gas in Nigeria. It’s just that some of the manufacturers take advantage of the situation.

As for the mining equipment that you mentioned, you buy equipment and it takes years and you are still using it,” he said.

Earlier, Group Chief Commercial Officer of Dangote Cement, Rabiu Umar blamed the high cost of gas and mining equipment for the hike in cement price.

He said: “It is safe to say we are all Nigerians and we are all facing the current head weight that is happening. I would like to speak on the popular belief that most of the raw materials to produce cement are available locally.

“While we have limestone and in some cases, we have gypsum and some cases coal, the reality is that it takes a lot of forex-related items to produce cement.”

