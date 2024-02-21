Untold story: Zookeeper maul to death for freeing Woman from Lion’s grip

Facts have emerged on how

Mr. Olabode Olawuyi, a Veterinary Technologist, who has been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade died in an horrible way.

He was attacked on, Monday, 19th February, 2024, afternoon by a 9 – year old male lion.

Minutes earlier, the Lion had pounced in a woman at the Zoological garden of the University.

The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

The lion had attacked a woman first. The woman is also a staff working at the zoo.

The deceased intervened to free the woman from the lion.

Insiders said “He must have assumed that the lion would recognise him…after all, he cared for it from infancy till date.

“This is really unfortunate…a beast remains a beast no matter the care” the insider added.

His intervention to free the woman must have infuriated the animal. The lion left the woman and attacked him squarely.

“After he was freed from the lion’s grip, they rushed him to the health centre on campus here.

He however died before he got there. But the second person that was attacked, a woman, is still on admission receiving treatment presently.”

YOUNEWS learnt a mourning procession was held on the campus on Tuesday in honour of Olawuyi while the management of the university met with his family.

All unions on campus joined the procession. The management promised to take necessary action.

There will be a committee that his union will also have a representative in, that will work on the issues raised.

The zoo has been locked up. It is officially locked up.

“The management will not want anybody to go there for now. Some members of the family of the deceased were around and we handed them over to the management.”

Going by the information on the Curriculum Vitae of the deceased, the 59-year-old Olawuyi born on December 22nd, 1965 would have exited service in 2025.

The management of the institution had in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Monday, explained that members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue the deceased, but could not, as the animal held him and mauled him.

According to a video recorded at the scene, the lion was later shot dead by a security operative working with the school, as the mangled remains of the late Olawuyi soaked in blood were laid at the entrance to the garden.

YOUNEWS recalled that this had happened before in that same zoo some years ago.

Then the lion was killed and embalmed and put on display at the Natural History Museum.

Why is this happening again for goodness sake? Is a popular rhetorical question on minds.

Adventurers had observed that thehe OAU zoo is too forest like…

“the first time I visited the zoo while on campus I could not stand the sight of the lion in their expansive commune.

The freedom the lions enjoy is scary”

NANTSU OAU branch chairman, Mr. Wole Odewumi, said details of how the incident happened were not available yet, however, confirmed that another staff member working at the garden was also injured during the incident.

There were insinuations that the deceased had left the cage opened, while trying to feed the animal when he got seized by the lion, but Odewumi, who promised to visit the scene of the incident on Tuesday could not confirm the claim.

He, however, said, “A member of the association also working at the garden reported to me that the incident happened while the deceased was trying to feed the animal.

Immediately, I heard of it, I contacted other people on campus. It is true that another staff also got injured.

“The injured staff could have sustained the injury when those at the scene were running helter-skelter in panic during the incident.

As a union leader, I have to get the facts around the incident. I condole the family. The person may be the breadwinner of his family.