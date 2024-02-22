Cutizen ask : Why the error at Ife Zoo

Double Jeopardy!

We lost a man untimely and wasted the life of a lion.

End of the story?

No inquiry about what happened, how, and why.

I had a one-on-one encounter with a Lion in the same place, that same section of the University of Ife Biological Garden over four decades ago.

Those to whom I narrated my unwarranted escape from the jaw of that lion never considered my story for a wink

Maybe it was considered incredulous.

As I was retrieving my life from the den in reversal steps, I almost collided with a middle-aged white man who was going toward the den I was escaping.

I warned him of impending danger and which I am escaping but he only looks past me as if I am in hallucinations.

Anyway, eni ori bayo, O dile!

The same questions that agitated my young mind four decades ago traversed my mind again with the above incident.

How can a carnivorous animal in captivity escape?

Are there no Guards and rangers?

Is there any negligence on the part of the School Authority, Department, and Staff?

Who authorized the killing of the Lion?

Was the proper procedure and process followed before the incident and in the aftermath of the incident?

And how to avoid future occurrences.

The essence of keeping a Biological Garden in universities is not debatable as far as I am concerned.

Let there be an Independent Investigation into the OAU LION’s KILLING.