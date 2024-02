Davido, the Afrobeats star, has announced that he will be donating the sum of N300 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

The award-winning singer broke the news in a short statement via social media on Tuesday.

Davido said the donation would be made through the David Adeleke Foundation.

This, he said, is part of his annual contribution to the nation. He also added that details of the fund’s disbursement will be disclosed Wednesday.