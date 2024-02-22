DSS warns Labour on planned Protests, Ajaero replies

Department of State Services warned organised Labour against the planned mass action, saying it could be hijacked.

Speaking on the planned protests, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Wednesday called on the NLC to shelve the plan.

He urged the NLC not to embark on the protests in the interest of peace and public order, stating that going ahead with the protests could increase tension across the country.

The statement read, “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to plans by sections of the organised labour to stage protests between 27th and 28th February 2024 in parts of the country over sundry economic issues.

“While the service recognises such an action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions.

“This is more so that the service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. The development, without doubt, will worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.”

It urged opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society, and non-governmental bodies to eschew violence.

Making political capital out of the current situation or involving in divisive utterances at a time like this, will be of no benefit to any peace-loving Nigerian. Citizens are advised to be vigilant and not allow fifth columnists and hostile forces or agents to use them to destabilise the peace of the nation, “ it warned.

Reacting to the DSS advisory, the NLC President, Ajaero, accused the agency of blackmail, noting that it was concerned by the unsolicited advice from the security outfit.

Ajaero said the DSS could not blackmail labour to halt the planned mass action which he said was called to protest against “the unprecedented high cost of living despite the indescribable suffering in the land, spiralling inflation, deepening poverty and the Naira at an exchange rate of N1,900 to the US dollar.’’

According to the NLC, the DSS’ statement presupposed that the action was intended to be violent and disruptive “even when we have a history of peaceful protests.’’

“Our protest is a peaceful one against the unpardonable cost of living of which the unserviced personnel of the service are also victims. We cannot fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that history will not forgive,” the labour leader submitted.

He took a swipe at the secret police for allegedly making wild allegations and speaking as the mouthpiece of the government.

Ajaero stressed that it was more worrying that the DSS had a new role assigned to itself as the chief spokesperson of the government.

“We are equally intrigued by the innuendos of the Service, their philosophy of peace and wild allegations and we want to reassure them that no one loves this country more than us and, on our honour, we would never do anything that will compromise its sovereignty or security,” Ajaero said.