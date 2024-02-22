Feb 27, 28 ‘Ebi npawa’ protest suffers setback

To be or not to be is the befitting phrase for the planned two-day nationwide protest declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The protest is austensibly because of the high cost of living, inflation, insecurity, and hardship in the country.

The Trade Union Congress has backed out of it !

The Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, confirm on Wednesday that the decision to protest on February 27 and 28 as announced by the NLC was not taken collectively by both unions.

The TUC in a letter dated February 19, 2024, written by its Secretary General, Dr Nuhu Toro, said the NLC unilaterally took the decision on the planned protest.

The NLC had on February 16 declared a two-day protest which would begin after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum it issued to the Federal Government which will expire on February 22 (today).

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, also accused the Federal Government of failing to implement the agreement reached in October.

The warning was on account of the alleged failure of the government to implement the agreements reached on October 2, following the removal of the fuel subsidy and other economic reforms which had triggered higher transportation costs, inflation, and general hardship.