Naira appreciates against Dollar, as EFCC Raids BDCs Nationwide

For the second time this week, the Naira appreciated significantly against the US Dollar on Wednesday at the foreign exchange market.

Data from FMDQ showed that the Naira appreciated N1542.58 per US dollar on Wednesday from 1,551.24 on Tuesday.

This represents an N8.63 or 0.6 per cent gain compared to the N1,551.24 recorded at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the Naira has gained N36.66 since Monday, when it traded for N1,574.62 per US dollar at the official forex market.

The development has been attributed to arrest made.

Some currency exchange operators in the famous Kano currency exchange market, WAPA, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime commission (EFCC).

YOUNEWS learnt, It was a quiet, surreptitious , well planned arrest.

According to an eyewitness, Malam Isma’ila Zico, officials of the EFCC were at the market in earlier hours of Wednesday.

They were so tactical in the operation, it was after the apprehension that we found out that they have been in the market since morning. When it was time for them to strike, we then saw their operatives with crested vests and some other security agents, and they surrounded the Dollar exchange section of the market. I can’t say how many people were apprehended but they have taken away many operators,” said Zico.

Those arrested were taken away for further investigations.

The operatives also raided Bureau De Change operators in Sabo, Ibadan, over alleged hike in the naira/dollar exchange.

About ten arrests were made and a lot of cash was confiscated by the operatives.

The operatives also raided BDCs in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

The development comes after the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, ordered a crackdown on currency speculators