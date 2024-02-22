Panic buying behind fuel qeueus in Lagos

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Nigerians stormed filling stations to engage in panic buying

There were long queues in many filling stations across Lagos State though the National Association of Road Transport Owners has called off its strike.

The queues started building up in some parts of Lagos on Tuesday.

The queue was borne out of fear by Nigerians that premium motor spirit might become scarce as a result of the now-suspended NARTO strike.

Vice National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers, Hammed Fashola, confirm the immediate cause of the scarcity and consequent qeueu

“The refusal of the tanker drivers to lift fuel on Monday and Tuesday also had affected filling stations owned by independent marketers, many of whom had run out of supply.

“The fuel queues were caused by the two-day stoppage of operations by the tanker drivers. By Monday, everything will clear off. The NARTO members called off their strike yesterday (Tuesday) and they resumed loading of fuel today (Wednesday). All the depots are working now”

In major areas in Lagos, the queues continued to build up, causing traffic gridlock on major roads.

It was observed that the filling stations along the Alausa axis of Lagos, including, Mobil, Total, Conoil and others had long queues.