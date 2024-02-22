Tinubu’s govt pinpoints why Labour Protests unnecessary

The Federal Government said it had reviewed the commitments made with the organized Labour in the agreement signed on October 2, 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister of State Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on Wednesday.

The minister said the government had paid four out of six months of the minimum wage award of N35,000, adding that the minimum wage committee, which was inaugurated on January 30, 2024, had held two meetings and discussions were ongoing.

Onyejeocha said, “On the payment of wage award of N35,000 for six months, the government has so far paid for four months up to 31st December 2023. The remaining two months of January and February 2024 are being processed.

“On the minimum wage committee, the government has on 30th January 2024, inaugurated a 37 -member tripartite committee on national minimum wage to review and come up with an acceptable and sustainable minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

“The committee has so far held two meetings and discussions are ongoing. The government has constantly engaged various state governments and the private sector on the issue of the implementation of wage award for their workers and this has been receiving favourable compliance by state governments.

The government will continue to use all relevant channels to ensure the sustainability of the programmes.

“With respect to the suspension of collection of value added tax on diesel for six months beginning from October 2023, this was effected immediately.

It is on record, that no one has been subjected to this form of taxation since October 2023.”

On the provision of CNG buses and conversion kits, she explained that the government had so far made substantial financial commitments in this area.

She added that the buses would be rolled out very soon to alleviate the transportation challenges being faced by Nigerians.

The minister further stated, “On the issue of various tax incentives as contained in the agreement, the government has commenced a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders while all necessary machinery is being put in place for effective implementation.’’

She added the crises rocking transport unions had been amicably resolved.

The minister added, “Concerning the outstanding salaries and wages of tertiary education workers in federal institutions, the government disclosed that it paid in full the four months outstanding salaries to the Academic Staff Union of Universities as approved by the President.’’

Onyejeocha added that 3,140,819 households including vulnerable pensioners had benefitted from the N25,000 monthly conditional cash transfer amounting to N68.3bn before the programme’s temporary suspension.

To ascertain the level of rehabilitation of the refineries in the country, the minister noted that a joint visitation by the government and organized Labour was successfully carried out on Wednesday and “it was established that the Port-Harcourt Refinery is 80 per cent completed. Production of Premium Motor Spirit will commence before the end of the year.”

Speaking further on food security, she said “With respect to the issue of subsidized distribution of fertilizers to farmers across the country, the government has made tremendous progress in this regard to ensure effective distribution to farmers to boost agricultural production.

“In order to encourage micro and small enterprises as contained in Mr President’s broadcast on 1st August 2023 to the nation, plans have reached an advanced stage to accelerate the process of job creation through the release of funds to micro and small-scale businesses.”

She stated that the Federal Government was committed to social dialogue with organised labour and other stakeholders towards achieving industrial peace and harmony while prioritizing workers’ welfare.