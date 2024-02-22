Wigwes warns Iluyomades, RCCG parish to stay off burial

The family of the late Access Bank CEO, HERBERT WIGWE have warned RCCG City of David to avoid his burial ceremony.

This is coming following elaborate party that the church organized to celebrate 6oth birthday of the wife of the church’s pastor barely a week after the demise of Wigwe, wife and child.

YOUNEWS understand that comments abounds on social media on why the pastor and his wife need to apologize to Wigwe’s family.

“For throwing such a lavish party while the family is still mourning.

It is very insensitive and provocative”

Another thought on the issue has it that , How can you go partying, for whatever reason, one week, as in ONE WEEK after your ‘son, his wife and son’ died in such painful circumstances??

YOUNEWS checks revealed that many are impressed about the family’s decision.

Though no one knows the reason behind their decision life goes on but lack of sensitivity of the church leadership could be a factor

We said it that it was so insensitive of the wife of CoD presiding Pastor to have thrown such a lavish party just a week after “arguably” the highest donor and financier of church programmes died with his immediate family in a crash!!!!

Doing low key or postponing the party isn’t too much now. Even shouldn’t the church still be mourning and still be filled with palpable sense of bereavement just a week after a complete family died in a crash?

“Why would they not vex somebody of that standing in your Church died a week ago and you’re celebrating birthday in such a manner. We’re. all parents now

How??? Couldn’t that party have been postponed in their honor??? Naaaaaa!!!

When people in leadership positions are surrounded by sycophants, wise counsel is scarce!

Apart from that, where is discernment? Sensitivity, leading by the spirit that supposedly dwells in all of us???

Not even a thought for the aged parents, the siblings and everyone affected by this sudden and painful death??? This is just too much!!! Haba!!!!

Religion and Religious people are never the same …any religion that does not practice deep compassion (selfless love ) is not real …this is why reason and feeling do not mix in Religion …!

I do not judge anybody…..but one thing I know is that there is simplicity in christ.