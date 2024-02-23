Hungry and angry citizens hijack foodstuff at Suleja, Niger State

On Thursday, yesterday hungry and angry citizen hijacked trailers loaded with foodstuff in the Suleja Area of Niger State.

It happened in broad daylight!.They are not kidnappers, bandits, nor robbers..just hungry Citizen, they claim, as they were looting away.

Many trailers coming from Abuja and heading for Kaduna were blocked by the looters who burnt tyres on the road.

Many bags of food stuffs, especially rice, were stolen before soldiers arrived the scene.

“It took intervention of soldiers who arrived the scene and started firing gun shots in the air to scare the hoodlums away.

But even with that, many of them went away with bags of rice and cartons of spaghetti and other food items.”

Last week, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, expressed fear that with millions of Nigerian youths left without jobs and food, Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

Speaking at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council yesterday in Kaduna, the Sultan said the economic hardship in Nigeria had reached a level where citizens were agitated, angry and hungry.

To make matters worse, we are faced with the rising level of poverty. Most of our people lack normal sources of livelihood.

“However, I believe talking about insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that we cannot fold our arms and think everything is okay. I have said it so many times and at so many fora that things are not okay in Nigeria and of course, things are not okay in the North.”

Two days earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, had decried the ravaging hunger and starvation in the land, asking First Lady Remi Tinubu, who visited him to discuss the plight of Nigerians with her husband.