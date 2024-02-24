Govs descend on Akpabio for saying N30bn given each

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is receiving bash , tongue lash and verbal attacks from State governors in Nigeria.

He is ‘suffering ‘ for making a revelation that the Federal Government disbursed N1.08tn to states to address the food crisis in the country.

During the inauguration of the renovated central mosque in the Iseyin area of Oyo State on Thursday, the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, said as the Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said he could attest to the fact that state governors did not receive N30bn each as claimed by the Senate President.

Also, officials of Lagos, Zamfara, Benue, Osun, Katsina, and Enugu states have equally debunk it, that their state governments did not receive N30bn.

Corroborating Makinde’s statement, Lagos, Osun, Benue, Katsina, and Sokoto States also denied receiving N30bn each from the Federal Government.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, refuted the claim that Lagos received N30bn.

“It’s not true. Our government, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat, didn’t get N30bn from anybody to do anything. All of the things we are doing are in the people’s interest and we’re open and transparent.

State governments had in September 2023 received N2bn each out of the N5bn loan offered to them by the Federal Government as a palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The economic reforms, including the subsidy removal implemented by the Federal Government, had precipitated a cost of living crisis across the country following higher transport costs, food inflation, and the plummeting value of the naira.

Speaking during the plenary on Tuesday, Akpabio said an unconfirmed report indicated that state governors received N30bn each from the Federation Account to ameliorate inflation and the high cost of food in their respective states.

“I must say that unverified report has it that each of the state governments in the last few months has received additional N30bn from Federal Inland Revenue Service outside their normal allocations from the Federation Account to assist them in ameliorating the food situation,” he reportedly said.

The senate president, Akpabio had advised the governors to utilise the funds judiciously to reduce the high cost of food items and other challenges facing the country.

“We believe that every state government should utilise the funds received towards ensuring that food is available in the country.

“So, the state governments have a lot to do. They are closer to the people and I do not want to mention local government because most of the local governments are controlled by the state governors.

“My belief is that if the state government does what is needed, then the local government will be involved in sharing to make sure that these things get to the people.

But we must not overlook the fact that Nigerians are not going to be interested in stories.

“Nigerians want to see action. Nigerians want to eat and we will provide food for them, there is no excuse. Despite what we met on the ground,” Akpabio added.