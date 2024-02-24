Makinde asks Akpabio : Why play Politics with Unconfirmed report ?

The Vice-Chairman of the NGF, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, at Iseyin, denied receiving N30bn from the central government.

Speaking on behalf of other governors, Makinde, wondered why the President of the Senate would rely on an unconfirmed report.

Makinde said he could speak for himself and other state governors said no such money was disbursed to any state.

According to him, the FIRS could not give such funds to any state, adding that all revenues go directly into the federation account, where allocations will be given to all the tiers of government.

Makinde said, “I can speak for Oyo State, and I can also speak for any of my colleagues because I am the Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. I know when things happen.

And if we want to play politics, we will keep quiet and say, let it slide, but we are not going to let this slide.

“First, the FIRS cannot give any money to any state; it is not possible. All revenues accruing to our country go into the federation account, and the money is distributed to all the tiers of government.

The Federal Government does not give money to the state; the money in the federation account belongs to all of us, and it is not only to the Federal Government.

“We need to engage with our people; if our policies are not working, we need to listen to them and amend them.

If the number three citizen says this is an unverified report, why does he need to say it? Does that give confidence to our people, or does it solve the problem of hunger and anger in our land?’’

“Let me say it clearly: for Oyo State and my colleagues, there is nothing like N30bn being given for food security to the states, and I stand to be challenged,’’ he declared.

Corroborating Makinde’s statement, Lagos, Osun, Benue, Katsina, and Sokoto States also denied receiving N30bn each from the Federal Government.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, refuted the claim that Lagos received N30bn.

“It’s not true. Our government, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat, didn’t get N30bn from anybody to do anything. All of the things we are doing are in the people’s interest and we’re open and transparent.

Anybody making such an allegation should put the facts on the table. Our governor didn’t get N30bn from anywhere.”

Speaking in Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Kolapo Alimi, similarly dismissed Akpabio’s claims.

Alimi, who said Osun did not receive N30b as claimed by Akpabio, added that the state account books were open to scrutiny.

He simply said, “Osun did not receive N30bn. Our account books are open.”

The Benue State Commissioner for Finance and Budget Planning, Michael Oglegba also faulted the statement attributed to the senate president.

Oglegba stated that the meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee was ongoing in Abuja as of the time one of our correspondents spoke with him on the phone.

When asked about the disbursement of N30bn to each state, the commissioner said, “That is not true; I hope the Senate president was not misquoted because I have not seen that report. I’m presently at a FAAC meeting in Abuja.’’

The Director-General in charge of Media in Katsina State, Maiwada Dammallam, said he was not aware of any disbursement of the fund to the state government.

“I’m not aware that the Federal Government has given any governor N30bn,” he stressed.

Similarly, the Special Assistant to the Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal on Media and Communications, Mustafa Kaura, said he was not aware of the N30bn said to have been given to each state.

Also commenting on the controversial disbursement by Akpabio, the Enugu State government said it did not know anything about the fund.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Peter Mbah on media, Mr Dan Nwomeh, stated, “We are not aware of that.”