NLC insists on Feb 27,28 protest, Police fear hoodlums may hijack

Nigeria Labour Congress is insisting that the planned protest would hold

It’s going ahead with the protest come February 27 and 28. “There is no reason for us to change our minds”.

Police Commands are already warning hoodlums to steer clear of protest grounds during the rally proposed by the NLC.

The Taraba State command, on Friday, said it had placed its personnel on high alert to ensure that hoodlums did not take advantage of the protest to ferment trouble.

Commissioner of Police in the state had deployed enough personnel for the protest to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

“In our meeting earlier today (Friday), we deliberated on security issues in the state, including the planned protest by the NLC.

I can assure you that our personnel are on red alert to prevent any break down of law and order,” the senior officer said.

In Kaduna, the state police command appealed to the leadership of the NLC to shelve the planned two-day nationwide protest.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, said the plea became necessary because of the precarious nature of the state, which has been enjoying relative peace for a while now.

The police spokesman, however, noted that if the organised labour decided against the appeal, the command would provide adequate cover for the protesters.

He, however, warned the NLC to ensure utmost civility and be law-abiding.

According to him, members of the Organised Labour should know that their rights end where other citizens’ rights begin.

Hassan also warned hoodlums against infiltrating the protest, which he insisted must be peaceful.

The police chief said, “We are appealing that the protest should not even hold. They should understand the nature of Kaduna that it is not everywhere they should come and protest.

“We have enjoyed relative peace in the state. We will provide adequate security for them and we are appealing to them to be law-abiding.

“Although we have had a cordial relationship with the NLC for a long time, if they insist, we will give them the necessary cover.

They should know that where their rights stop, that is where other people’s rights start.

“We are calling on hoodlums to desist from infiltrating the NLC protest. We are evening appealing that the protest should not hold.”

The Rivers State Police Command warned troublemakers to steer clear of the protest.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, handed down the warning

He said officers and men of the command have been briefed on the expectations of the police hierarchy on how to handle the protest, adding the command was already talking with labour leaders in the state.

Disu said, “We have briefed our men. The Inspector-General of Police had earlier briefed all Commissioners of Police concerning what is happening in the country now.

“The IG has asked every command to go and train their officers in handling issues of demonstrations and protests.

“We are also having contact with those people; their leadership and we will provide security and do our best to ensure that hoodlums don’t hijack the protest.”

Asked if officers and men would be deployed to strategic areas of the state to ensure that the protest was not hijacked, he answered in the affirmative.

Disu stated, “We have already deployed men. We are gathering information and monitoring some people who have been involved in one crime or the other, and who may want to join them (labour union members).

“We are trying to look at all the places they might use. So, we know the black spots and where trouble can come from.”