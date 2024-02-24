Portable Slams Laide Bakare for calling him “dirty boy”

Nigerian singer Portable, has revealed what Yoruba movie actress, Laide Bakare did to him when he saw him, despite calling him a dirty boy.

In a video that was posted on the official Instagram page of Portablebaeby, he made it known that the actress said he was a dirty boy, but that she hugged him the day he met him.

He disclosed that the actress told him to come to his birthday for free, saying that he refused her request and told her that she needed to pay for him to attend.

In his statement, he said, “You invited me to attend your birthday free of charge, but I declined and told you to pay me because I will always charge people like you before coming to your event.

“You said I’m a dirty boy, but remember that you hugged me when you met me.”……