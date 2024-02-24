TUC, other shun NLC Feb 27,28 protest plans

The Trade Union Congress has warned that the planned protest on February 27 and 28 being championed by the Nigeria Labour Congress may lead to anarchy.

This is as the union stated that the country was too volatile and tense because of the prevailing hunger in the land.

This warning was made by the Deputy President of the TUC, Dr Tommy Etim.

The Organised Labour plans to embark on a two-day strike on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest the hardship currently being faced by Nigerians following the dramatic hike in the prices of goods and services due to the removal of fuel subsidy and the free fall of the naira, among others.

TUC , we learnt backed out, because it was not aware of the planned rally. This caused a crack in the wall of the Organised Labour.

Although the NLC has insisted that the two-day rally must be held, the TUC has stated that it will not be part of the demonstration.

Etim, while commenting on the planned rally, stated that it was ill-timed and urged the NLC not to plunge the country into anarchy.

Speaking on why the TUC backed out of the proposed protest, the labour leader accused the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, of running a one-man show by failing to carry members of the TUC along in his decision to declare a two-day strike.

Etim said the NLC had slighted the TUC in making unilateral decisions four times, adding that it was now a deliberate act.

Also scores of pro-democracy activists on Friday staged a solidarity march from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly complex in Abuja to demand that the NLC suspend its planned two-day protest and return to the negotiation table with the Federal Government.

They also vowed to mobilise Nigerians against the unionists if the lawmakers fail to convince them not to go ahead with the protest.

The protesters, who arrived at the complex in six luxury buses, were chanting solidarity songs and displaying anti-NLC placards.

Some of the placards read, ‘Let’s be patient with Tinubu’, ‘NLC, please rest. Jagaban is working’, and ‘NLC, stop pretending to be fighting for Nigerians’.

Addressing journalists at the Unity Fountain, the Convener of the Nigerian Civil Society Forum, Sunday Attah, said those who were familiar with history know that the same NLC that was “pretending to fight for the masses” and was among the biggest critic of fuel subsidy removal.

Attah also urged the unionists to borrow a leaf from the United Kingdom where the people stood with the government when the country’s economy entered into recession.

He said, “We must understand the trajectory of how the NLC has operated over time. Remember in this same country when fuel subsidy was removed, they got up and claimed to be standing for Nigerians. They fought and said fuel subsidies should not be removed. But after a series of meetings, which of course today they are saying didn’t yield any fruits, we know how ‘coloured’ papers exchanged hands and matters died on the ground.

“We are not going to allow the NLC to plunge Nigeria into anarchy. Calling for protest against an eight-month-old government is uncalled for.

The President is doing his best. He is not a magician. All that Nigerians need at the moment is to be patient with the President.

“When a woman gets pregnant it takes nine months for her to deliver. When the child is born, it takes another one to two years for the child to walk. Why can’t the NLC support Mr President to deliver the dividends of democracy and to fulfil all his campaign promises?

“What they are doing is to play the wild card to get the sympathy of Nigerians then go behind to negotiate and collect money. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not that kind of president. He wants to work for all Nigerians, which is why the President begged Nigerians to give him time. His policies may take a little time for us to adjust to.

“These things happen even in civilised societies where government policies do not start manifesting and yielding fruits overnight; it takes a little process of time and that is the process we are at the moment. In the UK today, the British economy is in recession. Are people protesting against the government? It is a process.”

Meanwhile, the committee on the new national minimum wage has broken into sub-committees to allow for proper negotiation and suggestions’ collation,

This is after the last meeting of the 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage held on Monday and Tuesday.

The committee inaugurated by the Vice-President Kashim Shettima in January after several calls from labour leaders, is charged with the responsibility of recommending a new national wage for the country.

Shettima had charged the committee to ensure timely submission of its recommendations, as a new national wage regime was due in April.

The committee chaired by a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Goni Bukar Aji, is made up of members of the Organised Labour, the private sector and the federal and state governments.

Shettima said the decision to set up the committee was in recognition of the need to ensure a decent living wage and compliance with the existing National Minimum Wage Act of 2019, which expire soon.

Speaking of the progress made since the inauguration, a member of the committee, who is an executive of the TUC but did not want to be named, said talks had begun with the various stakeholders to arrive at a national minimum wage.

Recall that Organised Labour had demanded a minimum wage of N1m, stating that the current cost of living and inflation had made a mockery of the current N30,000 wage.

The source said the sub-committees had been tasked to meet with stakeholders and collate position papers until a consensus was reached.

The source said, “We have held the meeting. The work is in progress and all stakeholders were in attendance. The subcommittees were divided and we are looking to turn up.

“There won’t be any encumbrances. For now, nothing has been put on the table. They have to collate position papers and that is what is being done. We are collating so we can look at the aggregate to decide on the minimum wage.

“We have not begun intense negotiations but we are laying a strong foundation. There is a need for a national minimum wage taking cognisance of inflation, high cost of living vis-à-vis the floating of the naira and removal of fuel subsidy are the indices that will cumulate in a national minimum wage.

“By April 2 or thereabouts, we should be able to finalise it based on the work plan, and then something concrete can be presented to the Mr President where it will go from the National Executive Council to the National Assembly and to back to Mr President for assent.

But, I am not sure the report will be ready before April because the committee is still doing preliminary work and is yet to present anything concrete.”

The source added that if for any reason the committee was not done with its report by April, the Federal Government would have to continue the payment of the N35,000 monthly wage award.

The source said, “If by any reason there will be an extension, it means there will be payment in arrears. The wage award arraignment will remain as it is.

“If we cannot meet up with the April deadline, the Federal Government must continue to pay arrears till whenever President Tinubu approves the new minimum wage.

“When we negotiated the wage award of N35,000, we insisted that arrears would come from September.

“The minimum wage committee is working within three months whereas the committee is supposed to have worked for six months. We have done mapping and we’re going to the six geopolitical zones to hold public hearings.

“April 18 was when the last minimum wage was signed into law and it’s expected that by April 18, the new minimum wage would have been signed into law.

“When we negotiated the wage award, we agreed that it would continue until the new minimum wage comes into effect.”