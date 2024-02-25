AKPABIO LEADS PRESIDENTIAL DELEGATION TO WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA

President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Distinguished Senator, Godswill Obot Akpabio CON will today lead a presidential delegation to the State Funeral of the departed President of Namibia, His Excellency, Dr Hage Geingob who transited to eternity on February 4, 2024 at the age of 83 years.

The trip is at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who had in a letter dated February 22, 2024, appointed Akpabio as his Special Envoy and Leader of the Nigerian delegation to the occasion holding in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.

Eseme Eyiboh,

Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, made this know in a statement.

Other members of the delegation are Mr Zephaniah Jisalo, the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs and Mr Ya’u Shehu Darazo, Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs.

According to the Programme of Events, a Memorial Service will be held in honour of the departed leader at the Independence Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 14:00 hours. Similarly, the Burial Service will be held at Heroes’ Acre, Windhoek on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 10:00 hours.

The essence of the trip is to demonstrate Nigeria’s solidarity with the government and people of Namibia as well as convey President Tinubu’s “deep condolences” and the “renewed assurances” of his “sincere and personal regards” to the good people of that country.