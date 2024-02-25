APC member, 6 others stampede to death struggling for bags of Rice

For real, this

happened at Yaba Custom office and the man was rushed to Harvey Road Health Center but he did not make it.

YOUNEWS also gathered that two women fainted.

They were brought back to life by good Samaritans around there.

There are claims of a stampede and the loss of lives at the scene by Nigerians

The man who died in the hospital, was stamped on after falling at the custom office trying to get rice.

He was on the queue with his wife when he fell down and couldn’t get up on time which resulted to people stamping on him.

So sad. Survived by very young children.

The All Progressives Congress has confirmed the death of one of its members, Comfort Funmilayo Adebanjo, and six others in the bid to purchase seized rice put on sale by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Controller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, flagged off the sale of the rice.

Adeniyi performed the ceremony at the Yaba, Lagos State office of the service.

Since the flag off of the sale, several Nigerians have been thronging the venue in Lagos, with similar exercises around the country.

However, there was a stampede on Friday, which led to the death of seven persons.

The Coordinator of FKL Ward E1, Lagos State of the APC, Oluwafemi Fadahunsi, and Secretary, Comrade Adebari Adewale, confirmed that Adebanjo was one of the seven persons that died during the stampede.

In the obituary released on Saturday, they said: “It is with heavy hearts and regret we announce the painful death of one of our members in FKL WARD E1, Mrs Adebanjo Comfort Funmilayo of house number 104, Ibidun street by AKINHANMI street, Ojuelegba.

“She was among the 7 victims that died in the course of buying custom rice at yaba.

“May God grant all the members of her family and all the residents of WARD E1 the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Eyewitnesses account also confirmed that amidst beatings and struggles, a seriously bleeding man held on to a bag of rice at the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) office in Onike, Yaba, Lagos State, during the distribution of confiscated bags of rice to citizens on Friday.

The NCS had announced the distribution exercise a day before.

The distribution was not seamless and that, in fact, some people sustained injuries and were beaten by soldiers while struggling to get portions of the rice.

An eyewitness who does not want to be named said the gate was locked but people were devising other means to get in.

“The gate was locked and people went in through the fence. Due to the large number, people were passing out. I witnessed someone passing out,”

“I saw a man who was bleeding from head to toe. Even with the injuries he sustained, he still held on to his bag of rice.”

When the distribution began, there was a queue but it became disordered at some point and people began struggling to get in.

Soldiers present beat up people to ensure orderliness.

“Soldiers were using pipes to flog people at some point. It was intense. Both old and young people got flogged,” he added.

Although the bags of rice were being distributed to people after paying N10,000 and tendering a copy of their National Identification Number (NIN) slip, when the distribution began, the customs officers eventually resorted to giving them to people for free.