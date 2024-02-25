Customs Suspends #10,000 per bag Rice Distribution in Lagos

The distribution of 25kg bags of rice to Nigerians by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been suspended indefinitely.

Nigerians began purchasing the discounted rice from the country’s border authorities on Friday to alleviate the impact of the food crisis battling the country.

Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), launched the programme in Lagos State on Thursday and asked different groups of people to come forward with their national identification numbers (NINs) to access the intervention.

“The target groups include artisans, teachers, nurses, religious bodies, and other Nigerians within our operational areas.

The intention is to reach out directly to members through these organized structures to ensure the maximum impact of this exercise,” said Adeniyi.

Curiously, a reporter visited the Zone A Headquarters of the NCS located along Harvey Road, Yaba, on Saturday and found that the process had been suspended.

Dozens of people lurked around, while rifle-bearing officers occupied important spots in and outside the large facility.

The reporter approached one of the people gathered in clusters, discussing their experiences and frustrations about the current economic situation at the facility. She simply identified herself as Iya Abiodun.

“I got here around 8:30 am, hoping to also get a bag. But I learned they are not giving it out again. I couldn’t get it yesterday because they were collecting N10,000 per bag. When they stopped collecting money and started giving people free of charge, it became tragically clumsy,” Iya Abiodun said.

Some of the prospective beneficiaries affirmed that some people collected rice before dawn on Saturday morning.

On why the exercise was suspended, a custom officer, who could not give any reason said,

“I don’t know why it was suspended. But it is until further notice,” he said.

@ _FIJ_ for additional report

