ECOWAS lifts economic sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, who announced this while presenting the communique issued at the end of an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, however clarified that political and targeted sanctions are still in force against the countries.

The ECOWAS had imposed a long list of sanctions on the military junta in Niger in July 2023, following the hijack of government of the country and incarceration of the democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum. Mali and Burkina Faso had earlier been hit by other ranges of sanctions before the episode in Niger Republic.

However, the three countries had on January 28, 2024, announced the withdrawal of their membership of the ECOWAS organization, alleging that the regional body had come under foreign influence, had turned it into a threat to member-states.

They had also on the 16th of September, 2023, announced the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States, a counter-regional organization, said to be a mutual defense pact among the countries.

Guinea, another member-state of the ECOWAS organization, which has been under a military rule since September 2021, also experienced a panic incidence on Monday when its Military Ruler, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, dissolved his cabinet and ordered borders shut.

He said while the political and targeted sanctions on Niger Republic remain, the regional bloc lifted some financial and economic sanctions on Guinea and some targeted sanctions on Mali.

Touray said the decision is based on humanitarian considerations especially because of the month of Lent and the approaching month of Ramadan.

In the communique as read by ECOWAS Commission’s President, the Authority demanded the release of former President Mohammad Bazoum.

,”The Authority calls for the immediate release of his excellency Mohammed Bazoom, former President of the Republic of Niger.

“The Authority also calls on the transition authorities in Niger to provide an acceptable transition timetable to the constitutional order.”

On sanctions, Touray said the Authority resolved to lift with immediate effect the following measures imposed on the Republic of Niger: “Closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger to be lifted, no Fly Zone of all commercial flights to and from Niger is to be lifted and suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Niger is to be lifted.”

The Authority, he said, also resolved that the “freezing of all service transactions including utility services is to be lifted.

“Freezing of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central banks is to be lifted.

“Freezing of assets of Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks is to be lifted.

The Authority, he said, also resolved that the “freezing of all service transactions including utility services is to be lifted.

“Freezing of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central banks is to be lifted.

“Freezing of assets of Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks is to be lifted.

“Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions particularly ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) and BIRD is to be lifted.

“Travel ban on the government officials and their family members is also to be lifted.”

The President of the ECOWAS Commission said: “This decision is based on humanitarian considerations especially as we are in the month of lent and as we prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.

The Authority has also resolved to lift the sanctions regarding the recruitment of Malian citizens in statutory and professional positions within ECOWAS.

“The Authority has also resolve to lift financial and economic sanctions on the Republic of Guinea.

“The Authority has also instructed the President of the Commission to invite Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and Guinea, to attend the technical and consultative meetings of ECOWAS as well as all security related meetings.

“The authority calls on ECOWAS institutions, member states the United Nations Mine Action Office (UNMAO) and other regional institutions to implement this decision.”

On the withdrawal of the three countries, Touray said “the Authority noted the notifications by the three member states within the context of Article 91 of the 1993 ECOWAS revised treaty and urged the countries to reconsider the decision in view of the benefits that the ECOWAS member states and their citizens enjoy in the community.

“The Authority expresses its concern over the socio economic, political, security and humanitarian impact of the decision, particularly on the citizens of the three countries and on the regional integration process.

The Authority further urges the three member states to resort to dialogue, negotiations and mediation to address their concerns.

“The Authority urges the three member states to adhere to the provisions of the 1993 revised treaty relating to withdrawal particularly article 91.

“The Authority encourages ECOWAS to sustain its rapprochement and overtures towards the three member states and continue to remain seized of the situation.

“The Authority or just ECOWAS to engage African Union, UNMAO, UN and other international organizations in its dialogue with the three countries.