Explained : Why is Dollar so important to the life of Naira ?

The exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira is one of the most important economic indicators in Nigeria, as it affects the prices of goods and services, the value of savings and investments, and the inflows and outflows of foreign currency.

Various factors, such as the demand and supply of foreign currency, the monetary and fiscal policies of the government, the inflation and interest rates, and the global market conditions determine the exchange rate.

In this article, we will explain how the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) manages the exchange rate, what is the current exchange rate.

The CBN is the apex monetary authority in Nigeria, and one of its main functions is to maintain the stability of the naira and the external reserves.

The CBN adopts a managed float exchange rate regime, which means that it allows the exchange rate to be determined by the market forces, but intervenes occasionally to smooth out excessive fluctuations and maintain an optimal level of reserves.

The CBN operates different segments of the foreign exchange market, such as the official window, the interbank window, the bureau de change window, and the investors and exporters window.

Each segment has its exchange rate, depending on the availability and sources of foreign currency.

The black market exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira fluctuates daily depending on the supply and demand of the currencies, as well as other factors such as inflation, political instability, and economic policies.

The black market rate is usually higher than the official rate, meaning that the naira is weaker in the black market.

The black market is often used by individuals and businesses who cannot access the official market due to scarcity, restrictions, or regulations.

While the official rate is also the basis for the exchange rates of other foreign currencies, such as the euro, the pound sterling, and the Chinese yuan.

The difference between the black market rate and the official rate is called the parallel market premium. The parallel market premium indicates the degree of divergence between the official and unofficial markets, and reflects the level of confidence in the naira and the CBN’s policies.