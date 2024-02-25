Food Crisis escalates in Nigeria, looters attack markets

Indications is rife that the hunger, in Nigeria is evolving into anger, leading to looting of food stores and markets.

Security operatives including soldiers, police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Crops (NSCDC) have taken over the popular Yankalli Market, one of major commodity markets in Plateau State, following an attempt by hoodlums to break in to steal food and other essential commodities.

The hoodlums including both males and females, arrived at the market around 8:00 pm on Friday but were intercepted by security operatives who had been deployed in anticipation of attack.

Alhaji Jamilu Kabiru, chairman of a traders’ association, confirmed the development, stating that they had earlier reported to security agencies.

He said “We had heard on Thursday that hoodlums from Gangare, Rikkos and other places would attack the market to loot food items on the ground that we sell the commodities at high price.

We didn’t take the rumor for granted and quickly reported the case to the security agencies that swiftly intervened.

We had to sleep with our eyes open in the market to keep vigilance with the security.

“We are not the cause of inflation. The rise in price is not because of us. Our goods are always bought from companies.

The increase is always from the companies. In addition that, when you buy commodities from Lagos, you have to hire a truck for a price of over two million naira.

What you spend on transporting the commodities to your destination, you divide the expenditure by the number of commodities, and that’s how the price is increasing. It is not our fault. We want people to understand that.

“In our market, we centrally control price of goods. It is a competitive market where everyone is struggling to sell and bring new goods. People should please understand with us.”

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the development, said, “We got the information early and with the support of some people in the market and we were able to suppress the attempt.

The operation was led by the Area Commander of the area and was successful.”

Similar action happened in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In an obvious sign of the times, youths in large numbers invaded warehouses belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Adamawa State penultimate week and looted relief materials. The items involved had been stockpiled for distribution to the masses as palliatives in response to the hardship ignited by the removal of subsidy on petrol. The message of these angry youths, misguidedly tagged as hoodlums by government officials, was clear: Enough of hunger in the country.

Bags of rice, gallons of vegetable oil, palm oil, spaghetti, pumping machines and other valuables were carted away from two warehouses.