Opinion: Details of Access Bank loan to Iluyomade’s City of David

Siju Iluyomade on her own account is a billionare.

Aside from being a successful corporate lawyer of almost 3 decades, she’s also business savvy doubling as the Chairman and Director of many companies, including Visible Oil Limited, Visible Energy Services Limited, the Healing Stripes Hospital and the RiverBank School.

Please don’t jump into this story without a proper background check. Access bank granted financial facility to one of its corporate customers known as to ‘City of David’ to build a twelve story facility, now known as ‘Trinity Tower’ at Oniru.

This multipurpose facility encompasses one five thousand seater hall, two cinemas, one helipad, commercial floors for offices, food court for restaurants and entertainment , rooftop swimming pool, tennis court and games arcade amongst other facilities. It was built as a commercial center to make money. Access bank being a commercial venture keyed into this vision like any other bank would because the bank believes that the owners can raise the cash flow to repay the loan.

Please separate this business decision from the recent indiscretion of Pastor Iluyomade and his spouse. One is business and the other is moral.