2024 Olympics: Super Falcons beat Cameroon, advances to final round

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have secured a spot in the final round of qualifiers for the women’s football event at the 2024 Olympics by defeating Cameroon 1-0 on aggregate in the third round of qualifiers for the quadrennial games.

The Falcons played a goalless draw at the Stade de la Réunification, Douala, on Friday, but managed to score a crucial goal against the Cameroonians at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Monday.

An early goal from Esther Okoronkwo proved to be the deciding factor in a closely contested match.

The Cameroonians pushed forward, creating opportunities to tie the game and win it on the road, but Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie made some crucial stops.

The Super Falcons are set to take on either Tanzania or South Africa in the final round of qualifiers.

Just two teams from Africa will participate in the 2024 Olympics.

The 2024 Olympics are scheduled to be held in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The Falcons participated in the Olympics in 2000, 2004, and 2008.