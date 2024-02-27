Nationwide Protest begins today, As FG/NLC Meeting Deadlock

The die is cast ! Last last-minute efforts to prevent the protest has produced has fallen.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said despite the intervention to avert the nationwide protests, it would go on as scheduled.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, had invited Labour leaders to his office.

The meeting between representatives of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ended in stalemate.

Aside from the SGF, Ministers of Agriculture; budget and national planning; Labour and Employment; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Head of Service of the Federation, as well as the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), attended the meeting.

A source at the meeting told Daily Trust that government officials appealed to the labour leaders to shelve the protests because it may lead to breakdown or law and order.

They said isolated protests in some states were nearly hijacked by hoodlums before the security agents curtailed the situation.

The leadership of the NLC had declared a two-day nationwide protest for February 27 and 28 after government failed to implement some of the agreements reached with the congress.

Pockets of protests had broken out in Kano, Niger, Oyo, Edo, Lagos, Kano, Sokoto, Borno and Osun, among other states, with protesters urging the government to take decisive steps to bring the hardship to an end.