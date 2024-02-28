Cardoso defends CBN’s hike interest to 22.75%

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso has justified reasons for the hike.

Cardoso explained that members considered various scenarios including whether to hold or hike the policy rate. He said the MPC concluded that inflation could become more persistent in the medium term and pose more regulatory issues if not well-anchored.

Thus he said the members voted for a significantly high policy rate hike to drive down the inflation rate substantially.

He mentioned that the meeting extensively discussed various distortions in the foreign exchange market, particularly the impact of speculators exerting upward pressure on the exchange rate, leading to a significant pass-through effect on inflation.

The consensus reached involved a substantial policy rate hike aimed at effectively reducing inflation.

He said, “The committee’s decisions were centred on the current inflationary and exchange rate pressures, projected inflation, and rising inflation expectations.

Members were concerned about the persistent rise in the level of inflation and emphasised the committee’s commitment to reverse the trend as the balance of risk leaned towards rising inflation.

The committee, however, acknowledged the tradeoff between the pursuit of output growth and taming inflation but was convinced that an enduring output expansion is possible only in an environment of low and stable inflation.

In the opinion of the committee, the options available for decision were to either hold or hike the policy rate to offset the persistent inflationary pressures.

Considering the option of a hold policy, the evidence revealed that previous policy rate hikes have slowed the rise in inflationary pressure, but not to a desirable extent.

Members considered various scenarios of hold and hike and concluded that inflation could become more persistent in the medium term and thus pose more regulatory challenges if not effectively anchored.”

Nigeria’s inflation rate is currently 29.9 per cent and is expected to worsen in the short to medium term.

Economic hardship in the country has worsened in the past months, leading to protests in several parts of Nigeria.

Recently, protests broke out in different parts of the country in reaction to the high cost of living with citizens in Niger, Kano, Kogi, Ondo, and other states demanding solutions to the economic crisis.

The Nigerian Labour Congress has also embarked on a peaceful protest in various parts of the country, lamenting the high cost of living.

But Cardoso responding to questions on how the CBN intends to tackle the country’s biting economic hardship, assured the public of his intent to restore confidence in the financial market.

He said, “As the central bank governor, I and my team are not responsible for the woes that we have today. We are part of the solution. We are determined to ensure that we work hard to get out of the mess that Nigeria is in. We assumed responsibility in a time of crisis of confidence.

There was a crisis of confidence and you may all want to go to bed and wish that crisis of confidence was not there, but it was.

And we can’t turn back the clock. All we can do is do the difficult things to make a bad situation better.

And I do believe that the efforts that we are making are beginning to bring back confidence.

“We are now at the stage where we’re trying to rebuild and rebuild better and rebuild in a way that those who now come will see that they have something on the ground that is sustainable.

No point in building something that will crash after a number of years. That’s not the idea.

The idea is to put something in place. This. That will be able to outsurvive all of us.”

In support of the new policy , former President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Okechukwu Unegbu, welcomed the rate hikes, saying it was a step in the right direction to curb inflation.

He said, “What the central bank wants to do is to control the level of cash in the system. What they want to do is reduce inflation in the economy because there have been disruptions. It’s to encourage people to reduce dependency on cash.

“What they have done is very effective. I think they have done the right thing with the appointments of the members of the MPC and they have hiked the MPR to control inflation. Making sure that the outflow of foreign currency is reduced. I think that’s their plan.

Let us give it three months and see if it will work.

There is too much cash flowing in the system, cash released during the time of (former president Muhammadu) Buhari and that was why I was not happy with the President (Bola Tinubu) when he floated the Naira. Before you float a currency, you must have strong reserves to back that currency. When the currency was floated. There was no reserve