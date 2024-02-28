Economists knock CBN’s interest rate hike

Members of the private sector and economists have faulted the MPC decision, saying it would lead to fresh job losses and possibly lead to recession.

Though, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said the move was part of the moves to tame rising inflation.

Critics of the decision are saying that history had not shown that increasing interest rates would reduce inflation.

The new rate is a decisio to further tighten monetary policy by raising the MPR by 400 basis points to 22.75 per cent from 18.75 per cent. Adjust the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +100 to -700 from +100 to -300 basis points.

The committee also raised the cash reserve ratio from 32.5 per cent to 45 per cent while retaining the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.”

At the last meeting in July 2023, the MPC, headed then by the former acting Governor of the apex bank, Folashodun Shonubi, increased the monetary policy rate by 25 basis points to 18.75 per cent, from 18.5 per cent in May last year. The CRR was retained at 32.5 per cent while the liquidity ratio stood at 30 per cent.

Since then, the MPR had been raised from 13 per cent in May 2022 to 18.75 per cent in July 2023 when the last MPC was held

Chief Economist at SPM Professionals, Paul Alaje, said that while the measures might tackle inflation, they might not create respite for Nigerians.

He said, “The implications are not going to be as comfortable as we thought. Businesses that are funded by banks or businesses that are on bank loans will have to brace up for a major increase in bank rates that they will be receiving possibly from this week or next week from their respective financial institutions.

“The implication is that unemployment will increase. If businesses find it so hard to do business because of increasing bank rates as induced by high MPR and CRR, we have to brace for the challenges. Inflation is expected to go slowly. However, despite these adjustments, inflation will still grow.

It might not be as sporadic as it is growing right now. Time will tell.

What we are saying is that we have still not dealt with the cost-push inflation that is currently a major factor of the current inflation in Nigeria.

And you know that inflation in Nigeria is driven by food inflation and imported inflation.

The exchange rate is a major factor as well as prices of commodities.”

Also, a professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, said, “Jerking up the MPR by 400 basis points in one fell swoop is simply an overkill.

Why not by not more than 200 basis points since they have another opportunity to meet next month and review the impact?

“They didn’t stop at MPR, they also jerked up the CRR to 45 per cent which at the previously level of 32.5 per cent was among the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The CBN governor had assured Nigerians that the policies of the bank would be evidence-based. Which empirical results support this aggressive move?”

“I pity the real sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria had said that poor access to credit from commercial banks had militated against the growth of the industry.

Meshioye called on the CBN to “mobilise commercial banks to intentionally provide long-term single-digit interest loans to the manufacturing sector to fast-track the actualisation of a one trillion dollar economy.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, said the increase in the Monetary Policy Rate and Cash Reserve Ratio poses a major risk to the financial intermediation role of banks in the Nigerian economy.

He added that the increase would constrain the capacity of banks to support economic growth and investment, especially in the real sector of the economy because the increases are quite significant.

Yusuf argued that although the decision was consistent with the typical policy response of the Central Banks globally, it failed to reckon with domestic peculiarities.

“We recognise that the primary mandate of the CBN is price stability, but numerous headwinds had posed significant risks to this critical objective. Some of these include the surge in commodity prices and impact on energy cost, disruptive effects of insecurity on agricultural output, and global supply chain disruptions.

“The surge in ways and means finance also makes the CBN a culprit in the inflation predicament over the past few years. The hike in MPR or CRR would not change these Variables,” he said.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Ayo Teriba, said, “After six months of the Monetary Policy Committee not meeting, and inflation has gone up to a few decimal points below 30 per cent, and now the hike in the monetary policy rate.

“For you to observe the impact of the monetary policy rate on inflation, this increase might, depending on the transmission lag, begin to have a bite in March.”

According to him, the hike might begin to affect the price of goods in April, May or June of the year.

He added, “The key question is would this hike escalate inflation or lead to a decline. I know that their next meeting would be in a month in which the data they would be looking at would be the inflation data for February which would be totally unaffected following their decision today.”

Teriba asserted that this monetary policy rate hike was another increase in the cost of living, adding that it would impact negatively on inflation, the cost of living and the cost of borrowing.

He posited, “Traders and farmers would be affected by the hike in the MPL and the PRR, hence the short-term downside is certain but the upside for inflation is uncertain.

“This hike would increase hardship for the populace. However, the benefits are in terms of stabilising the exchange rate market, an immediate benefit on the liquidity of people in the foreign exchange market, and reduce the demand for forex which means continuation of the strengthening in naira, giving a higher cost of credit which would give a more stable exchange rate regime, leading to a positive inflation benefit, if the regime endures.”