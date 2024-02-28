Effect of CBN’s interest rate increase to 22.75% on your deposits in Bank

The implication is that for every deposit in the bank, CRR takes 45 per cent of it while the Liquidity ratio takes 30 per cent.

So it is only 25 per cent of the deposit that banks can lend!

This has negative implications for access to credit, cost of capital for firms, cost of debt service by the government and asset quality of banks.

“Expect banks to quickly re-price their loans with negative consequences for non-performing loans and financial soundness indicators.

By this overkill on the economy in a bid to crash elevated inflation which by the way has numerous non-monetary factors driving it, output is bound to shrink.

So, expect lower GDP numbers, especially from agricultural and industry sectors as well as a surge in unemployment levels. This is not a welcome development.

However, a professor of Economics at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Sheriffdeen Tella, faulted the MPC decision.

He said, “I am surprised by the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to raise the interest rate after multiple warnings, but there must be reasons behind it. Contrary to my belief, I don’t think one of the motives is to control inflation. Inflation, in my opinion, is not a result of having too much money in the economy; rather, it stems from structural issues like the high exchange rate.”

The Director of Research and Strategy at Chapel Hill Denham, Tajudeen Ibrahim, said the hike in MPR would negatively impact the ability of businesses to borrow money from the banks for their various needs.

He, however, noted the hike would make treasury bills and bonds more attractive to foreign investors, whose investments could help to stabilise the naira.

He said, “It is negative for businesses as they will have to borrow at significantly higher interest rates from the bank. The CBN has no other tool to control inflation and address the volatility of the exchange rate except by increasing the exchange rate.”

On the new Cash Reserve Ratio, Tajudeen said, “The mechanism of calculating the CRR has changed somewhat. It is now based on an average weekly increase. So, when you have, for example, N400bn in deposits and it increases by an average of N20bn, the 45 per cent will be applied to the increase in N20bn.

“So the adoption of that incremental approach in debiting is what will make the impact less severe on the banks, compared to when they just applied it on their total deposits. It is negative, but it is needed to control the banks from speculating on the naira,” he added.

Also speaking, an economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Faith Iyoha said that the increase in the MPR would unlikely to tame inflation due to a disconnect between the MPR and the market interest rate.

According to her, the high cost of borrowing would have a ripple effect on the economy, including reduced productivity and possible job losses.

She said, “This kind of increase that we have seen, coupled with the existing depreciation of the naira, will lead to a very high increase in the cost of borrowing. The maximum lending rate now is about 30 per cent. It is likely to go as high as 35 per cent.

“This will have implication for growth, it will have implication on job losses. If manufacturers are unable to borrow because the rate is too high, it means we have limited investments for productivity.

“If productivity is low, it means those that are employing will not be able to employ. It means there will be a reduction in employment because the funds they can access are low. So, they would have to let some people go. There will be a decline in output and a decline in job creation. We will see more unemployment.”