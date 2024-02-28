It’s time for JAMB Sales Of Direct Entry Forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the sale of Direct Entry nationwide.

According to the board, the registration process starts on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024, and closes on Thursday, 28th March, 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, JAMB spokesperson Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the sale is open to foreign candidates desirous of tertiary education in Nigeria through the Direct Entry mode.

“Furthermore, the Board will continue to ensure a level playing field for all candidates irrespective of status. The Board would not process candidates’ application from all awarding institutions that have refused to honour several requests for the verification of their A’level certificates presented by some candidates for the 2023 admission.”

He said candidates who are not awaiting results, must have uploaded their A’ level qualifications, O’level results and DE registration template at the point of registration as no DE candidates would be processed for admission until such claimed results are uploaded and verified by the awarding institutions on the Board’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) mail platform.

“DE candidates, who at the point of registration are awaiting A’level results of IJMB/JUPEB/NABTEB, must have uploaded their Admission Letter and Registration Template at the point of registration,” he said.

“This verification exercise may take up to 28 days (as specified by the awarding body) after which the verification result would be forwarded to the Board. The verification would be reflected on the e-Facility profile of the DE candidate. Statement of results (in lieu of certificate) is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award.”