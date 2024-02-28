President Tinubu launches expatriate employment levy

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, launched an expatriate employment levy, an initiative by the Federal Ministry of Interior, at the State House Council Chambers in Abuja.

This new initiative by the Federal Government is expected to help improve revenue generation, increase employment opportunities for Nigerians working in foreign companies operating in Nigeria, close wage gaps between expatriates and Nigerian workers, among other benefits.

This disclosure is contained in a post by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on his official X (formerly) Twitter account on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Tunji-Ojo said that the project which will be operated on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will have the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as the implementation agency.

